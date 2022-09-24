tim dinkins mug xyz
The apostle Paul gave a prediction that has proved true over and over again. He said, “The time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths.” (2 Timothy 4:3-4) 

We are living in such a time. The world is full of false teachers who try to infiltrate churches. Many are successful and those who don’t disrupt churches internally, often start new churches that allow them to invent new ways to mislead people.

The need for discernment is great because now politicians are cutting in on the false teaching.

Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

