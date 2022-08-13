Paula Aiton.jpeg

We can be hungry for a lot of things: food, money, status, possessions. There are many things in this fallen world that attract us and create that deep desire for acquisition or the simple satisfaction of basic needs. When you've had a good meal, you feel content. When you've reached a milestone in your career, you feel accomplished. When the real estate agent gives you the keys to your new home, you feel excited and fulfilled. However, when you look deep inside your heart, are you truly satisfied?

There is a desire in us to be accepted, loved and protected. All of man’s endeavors can be traced back to this desire. In the end, the greatest desire of man is relationship, and the greatest relationship we have is with God.

In the book of Genesis, we learn that God had a very intimate relationship with Adam and Eve. In fact, even after they had sinned and eaten the forbidden fruit, God was walking in the garden looking for them. He was seeking them out; but His heart was broken when He realized what they had done.

Paula Aiton is a member of the Koinonia Church worship team and a freelance writer, musician and artist. Her blog, ‘God’s Glory Girl,’ can be found at godsglorygirl.com

 

