So often we find ourselves overwhelmed, tired, and in pain. We ask how we got there and how God can get us out of it. It’s a hard road, to live in a mortal life built with sin. When we call out to God and ask Him for help, His love is great, and His forgiveness is everlasting. There is no shortage of grace needed for the whole world or needed for your world, yet we struggle to have peace in our spirit.

Why is it that we hesitate to call on Him, not just for the help to get past an obstacle, but for His help to calm our spirit? We read in the Bible many times that people grew weary from the troubles they found themselves in. Some troubles were made from their own lack of faith in God. Some troubles were made because they had so much faith in God their calling met trouble from the adversary.

The moral of the story is this — life will be hard, life will be trying and unfair. But our victory is not in the peace of our physical body, but in the peace of our Lord. When the rising tides come, when the levees break and the waters flow everywhere, our peace will be in Him.

Rene Solis is Director of Koinonia School of Ministry, a ministry of Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at ksm@kchanford.com or by calling 559-582-1528.

 

