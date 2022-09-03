Jehovah's Witnesses-Return
Dan Sideris and his wife, Carrie Sideris, of Newton, Mass., walk along the sidewalk in a neighborhood as they return to door-to-door visits as Jehovah's Witnesses, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Boston. 

 Mary Schwalm/AP

Central Valley Jehovah’s Witnesses Return to Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry Sept. 1; the two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work will end just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States. Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) were reopened on April 1, witnessing in public places resumed on May 31, and in-person conventions are again being planned for 2023.

“I am very excited,” said Austin Valencia, who anticipates visiting her Central Valley neighbors along with her husband, Dexter, in the coming weeks. “I love to make people smile, so when I can do that in person it makes the ministry much more joyful.”

