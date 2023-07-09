The 66 books of the Bible could be considered one of the wonders of the ancient world.

What other book was written over a period of 1,600 years (starting in approximately 1,500 BC to AD 100)? What other book has such a consistent message and yet was compiled by more than 40 ancient authors who included kings, prophets, patriarchs and men of great renown? What other book had such a profound impact on human history? What other book contains ancient prophecy that accurately described the rise of the Babylonian, Media-Persian, Greek and Roman civilizations? What other book claims to be inspired by the triune God who created the universe? (2 Timothy 3:16-17; 2 Peter 1:20-21) Is there any other document that gives such accurate historical evidence of the words and works of Jesus Christ? 

Although the Bible has had an irreplaceable impact on human history, it has also become one of the most overlooked books today. This is why it is so important for Christians to have a renewed interest in how the Bible was preserved and translated into the version of the English Bible that we use today. This will be the first of two articles on the subject. Today’s article will focus on the ancient witness of the Bible and the second article will describe how the original texts were translated into English.

Pastor Tim serves at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com.

