When was the last time you heard someone say, “Don’t judge me”? You might have heard the phrase spoken in a light-hearted way, or with the utmost seriousness. It has become a common slogan in our society because of people’s desire to live however they want, without people questioning them or telling them to reconsider their decisions. This phrase captures the attitude of a post-modern, post-truth society and as Christians we need to be aware of this mentality and compare it to the clear guidance of Scripture.
The Bible reveals that there are different types of judgments. There are judgments that are done with pure motives, such as speaking the truth in love (Ephesians 4:15) and restoring a brother who has fallen into sin (Galatians 6:1). There are also many types of judgement that are sinful because they are done with selfish motives. Some examples of these are superficial judgments (James 2:1-4), harsh judgments (Titus 3:2), and false judgments (Proverbs 19:5). The discerning Christian has to be careful to consider what kind of judgments they are making because some are actually destructive and detrimental to someone’s spiritual health and to the health of the church.
One of the worst types of negative judgement is hypocritical judgement. This is what Jesus spoke against in the Sermon on the Mount when he said, “Do not judge, or you too will be judged.” He was not telling his followers to cease making judgments of any kind. He was seeking to cut out the cancer of hypocritical judgement. He illustrated his point with one of his most famous questions. He said, “Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when there is the log in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.” (Matthew 7:1-5 ESV)
Jesus was referring to hypocritical judgement of an especially insidious kind. This is the self-righteous person who has become blind to their own sin. This is the person who tells someone to stop chewing gum when their mouth is full of it. This is the person who cuts in line and then tells the next person to obey the rules. This type of hypocrisy is something all humans struggle with because none of us are perfect. We have all made mistakes. We all prefer to see other people’s weaknesses instead of seeing our own. We must cry out to God to show us our own sin and repent of it in order to protect against this kind of hypocrisy. Once we repent we know that “God is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
God hates this type of hypocritical judgment because it is used to falsely prop up the very person who is putting others down. Romans 2:1 says, “Therefore you have no excuse, O man, every one of you who judges. For in passing judgment on another you condemn yourself, because you, the judge, practice the very same things. We know that the judgment of God rightly falls on those who practice such things. Do you suppose, O man—you who judge those who practice such things and yet do them yourself—that you will escape the judgment of God?”
This passage is helpful in defining hypocritical judgement. It is when a person judges someone else for doing things they are doing themselves. This is incredibly harmful to the witness of the church. As Christians, we must be careful to constantly confess our sin so that we will not become blind to it (1 John 1:9). If that happens we will be in danger of making hypocritical judgments.
An effective way to protect against making the wrong type of judgments is to fill our minds with God’s word. In John 7 Jesus said, “Do not judge by appearances, but judge with right judgment.” If we meditate on God’s word then we will protect against making sinful or selfish judgments. Psalm 1 puts it like this, “Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the law of the LORD, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. In all that he does, he prospers.”
The man or woman of God who soaks up Scripture will be able to make wise decisions. They will be humble and self-aware. They will recognize when they are making false judgments. They will seek to walk on the narrow path of good and true judgments. So instead of being tempted to say, “Don’t judge me” they will say “Let God’s word judge me and be my guide.”