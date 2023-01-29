image_6483441.JPG
Tyler Jones

Dr. Myles Munroe once said “Your gifting is only as safe as the character it contains.” We are all born with different gifts and talents.

However, if we do not display good character, it will diminish the value of the gifts we possess. Throughout our lifetime, we see many influential people who are gifted but, due to lack of character, their lives are short lived.

Our society puts so much attention and value on our image and assumes it is our character. We must understand the difference between our image and our character. Image is the person we present to the world. Our character is who we are when no one is watching. Who we are when no one is watching affects every aspect of our lives. Let's work on our character just as much as, or even more than, our image.

Tyler Jones is Student Ministry Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at tyler@kchanford.com or 559-469-7775.

 

