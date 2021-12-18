When Jesus spoke about being set free, he was referring to a bondage that all humans experience. He was talking about the spiritual bondage to sin. In John 8:34 he wrote, “Everyone who practices sin is a slave to sin… If the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.” The bondage of sin is a spiritual reality that all humans are not able to live up to God’s standards by their own power. Humans were created to live in relationship with a holy God, but sin has separated people from God. Without a Savior, there is no hope of restoring this relationship with Him because of people’s bondage to sin.
The sense of being in bondage to sin is a universal reality because regardless of wealth or education or power, no human is able to break free from their human frailty and limitations. Bill Gates knows he can not buy sinless perfection. Mother Theresa knew she could never attain it because God’s standards go beyond outward action to inward thoughts and motives.
Today we see a novel strategy to dealing with the problem of sin. Many people in positions of power are trying to change the definition of morality so that it lines up with their own definition of right and wrong. They want abortion to be considered from one perspective so that there is no moral dilemma. They want questions of social justice, human sexuality, and environmental equity to be framed in such a way that they ignore God’s standards. The irony is that the desire to set people free from God’s morality is actually moving them deeper into the bondage of their limited, imperfect system of right and wrong.
The only hope humanity has of being set free from the human condition is to look for a supernatural solution that is brought into this world. The only perfect solution comes from the triune God who created the world. God the Father sent the Son, Jesus Christ, who lived in fellowship with the Holy Spirit. The Messiah was able to live a perfect, sinless life on the earth and then die on the cross for our sins. His resurrection from the dead proved what he taught was true. When he said, “the truth will set you free” he backed it up by breaking free from the power of death! Jesus Christ conquered death and thus made it possible for us to be free from the bondage of sin by trusting Him.
