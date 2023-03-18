image_6483441.JPG
Tyler Jones

In a world that is social media obsessed, it is so easy for us to hide behind the images we create and not put on display what is affecting us. We chase the busy on-the-go lifestyles to neglect the stuff we sweep under the rug for so long. As I write this, I am reminded of Twitch, the famous DJ who worked on the Ellen Show. A man that many people assumed was filled with joy when, in fact, he carried despair. 

The number of high school students who have considered suicide went up by 6% since 2011. Life comes with struggles and battles. We need to know it is OK to not be OK. You don’t need to have it all together. Scripture reminds us, “My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.” (2 Corinthians 12:9 NIV)

God doesn’t discount our humanity. He understands when we go through hardships. He wants to be there for us through those moments of struggle but He is not a forceful God. He is never going to force us to receive help from Him. We must first acknowledge that we cannot do it on our own. Self-reliance will always lead us to temporal solutions.

Tyler Jones is Student Ministry Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at tyler@kchanford.com or 559-469-7775.

