tim dinkins mug xyz
I have been amazed at how helpful the book of Proverbs has been in raising our four children. No other book in the Bible has brought as many fruitful discussions to our family devotions. We keep coming back to its thought-provoking chapters and profound moral puzzles because they help our sons and daughters learn how to navigate the difficulties of life. Some of the wise sayings are straight-forward and simple to understand, but many of them make you stop and think through the implications of their ancient wisdom.

I have lost count of the times I have told my family, “A Proverb a day keeps temptation away.” Studying the book of Proverbs does not guarantee an end to temptation, but it does provide a Biblically-approved path that avoids the minefield of sin and dangers that lie on either side of the road of righteousness. Proverbs 10:9-10 puts it like this, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” (English Standard Version) The book of Proverbs also makes it clear that it would be foolish to try to learn from its pages without first submitting yourself to God. Proverbs 9:10 “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom, and the knowledge of the Holy One is insight.” There is a right way to read the book of Proverbs. It is to come with the attitude of a submissive learner, ready to learn from its ancient deposit of truth.

After studying the Bible for more than two decades, I have come to the conclusion that the book of Proverbs is an indispensable manual for gaining the practical wisdom needed to live the way God intended. It is an ancient book that was compiled by wise men during the reign of the Jewish king Hezekiah (circa 715-686 BC). The book of Proverbs is made up of 915 verses, which were written by at least four authors, of whom King Solomon is by far the most well-known. The fame of his wisdom is not surprising if one realizes that the Bible claims he was the wisest man to ever live (1 Kings 3:12, 28). During his lifetime, men and women of renown traveled great distances to listen to his teaching on a wide range of subjects, including biology, philosophy, and theology. 1 Kings 4:34 gives the following historical account, “And people of all nations came to hear the wisdom of Solomon, and from all the kings of the earth, who had heard of his wisdom.”

