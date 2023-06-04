image_6483441.JPG
Buy Now

Tyler Jones

So often in our lives we are often chasing the busy-ness of life. It might be school, family life, etc. Then what happens is that God is put as the last priority. These days, believers are making time with God less of a priority.

As sons and daughters of God, we have to be aware of the power that lies in the secret place with God. Scripture encourages us…

“Those who live in the shelter of the Most High will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty. This I declare about the Lord: He alone is my refuge, my place of safety; he is my God, and I trust him. For he will rescue you from every trap and protect you from deadly disease. He will cover you with his feathers. He will shelter you with his wings. His faithful promises are your armor and protection. Do not be afraid of the terrors of the night.” (Psalm 91:1-5)

Tyler Jones is Student Ministry Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford. He can be reached at tyler@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you