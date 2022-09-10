tim dinkins mug xyz
Along with having one of the most memorable names in church history, C. T. Studd, also wrote one of the most famous Christian quotes, “Only one life, ’twill soon be past, Only what’s done for Christ will last.”

His resolve to reject earthly wealth in exchange for heavenly reward was shown by his willingness to give up a privileged life as a famous English athlete in order to serve God as a missionary pastor in China, India, and parts of Africa. He was born in England in 1860 and died in the Belgian Congo at the age of seventy in 1931.

His famous quote is actually the refrain to a poem of the same name. I will print it here so you can see the full meaning of the quote and gain a better understanding of this man’s passion for God.

Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com

