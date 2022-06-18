I remember being amazed at my dad when I was growing up. We were sitting around the breakfast table having our daily devotion before going to school. Like usual, one of us would read a passage and then we would discuss it. I remember being surprised because my dad seemed to have every passage memorized. It didn’t matter what the topic was, he was familiar with the passage and could often quote a verse that was connected with it. That made a big impact on me because I realized the Bible was important enough for my dad to memorize and put to use in every aspect of his life. My trust in God’s word deepened and my faith in God grew because of the example of my father.
The Bible speaks highly of fathers and their role of raising children in the “discipline and instruction of the Lord.” (Ephesians 6:4) The book of Proverbs is full of encouragement for the younger generation to learn from their fathers and mothers. The very first chapter starts with these words, “Hear, my son, your father’s instruction, and forsake not your mother’s teaching, for they are a graceful garland for your head and pendants for your neck.” (1:8) Children who wear the biblical advice of their parents will be protected from many of the traps and tragedies of this life.
A father’s love for his children means he will be willing to warn them of the danger of disobedience. Proverbs 4:1 says, “Hear, O sons, a father’s instruction, and be attentive, that you may gain insight… Hear, my son, and accept my words, that the years of your life may be many.” Those who reject their father’s advice will fall into temptation and trials. They will have their life cut short by the folly of their decisions. Proverbs 6:23 says, “For the commandment is a lamp and the teaching a light, and the reproofs of discipline are the way of life.”
That last phrase gives the biblical perspective on a father’s loving discipline. He is to warn his children so that they will walk in the way of life!
The need for loving fathers is closely tied to the need for discipline. This is not a man-made convention that was imposed on patriarchal societies as they evolved over time. No, the need for loving discipline is actually tied to the character of God. Proverbs 3:11-12 says, “My son, do not despise the Lord’s discipline or be weary of his reproof, for the Lord reproves him whom he loves, as a father the son in whom he delights.”
This principle of loving discipline is important for fathers and their children to grasp. Some parents seem to believe that love has no place for discipline. The Bible teaches the opposite. It actually teaches that a loving parent is the one who is willing to discipline their child.
The author of Hebrews quoted from Proverbs when he wrote, “It is for discipline that you have to endure. God is treating you as sons. For what son is there whom his father does not discipline?… We have had earthly fathers who disciplined us and we respected them. Shall we not much more be subject to the Father of spirits and live? For they disciplined us for a short time as it seemed best to them, but he disciplines us for our good, that we may share his holiness. For the moment all discipline seems painful rather than pleasant, but later it yields the peaceful fruit of righteousness to those who have been trained by it.” (Hebrews 12:7-11)
The need for loving discipline is a key part of being a good father because the Biblical model of fatherhood comes from our heavenly Father. He is the perfect Father who always does what is best for his children. He is the good Father who lovingly warns his children and disciplines them so they will walk in the path of life.
Being a good father is not an easy job in our society because there are many different models and philosophies being touted as acceptable ways of being a father. The Christian father does not need to be confused. The model he needs to pursue is that of our Heavenly Father. He is the perfect father who loves his children, encourages them and teaches them how to live in a way that is pleasing to Him.