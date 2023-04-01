I always encourage people to slow down at Easter because if you don’t you miss out on a great opportunity to meditate on God’s amazing grace during the most important week in human history.
The tapestry of the Passion week is full of plot twists and political intrigue. It is a surprising account of miracles and teaching, scandal and chaos, prayer and sacrifice, denial and betrayal, trial and testing, pain and suffering, truth and triumph. A person could spend his entire life trying to grasp and appreciate all the intricacies of what was accomplished at Calvary. I hope this article will help you delve into the wonders of the cross and the empty tomb this year.
We often think of the Holy Week starting with the Triumphal Entry on the Sunday before the resurrection. This makes the historical account fit nicely into two Sundays, but it leaves out an important part of the story. To get a fuller understanding it is important to talk about Lazarus being raised from the dead. Many people are often surprised to realize that this happened several weeks before the Passover. The whole area had been set ablaze with talk about Lazarus’ miracle. This is one reason why the crowds were so glad greet Jesus at the Triumphal Entry. This is also a reason why there was added animosity towards Jesus from the religious leaders. They saw Jesus as a threat to their authority, so after they heard about Lazarus, they decided it was time for Jesus to be arrested and put to death (John 11:45-53). We know from John 12 that the chief priests actually wanted to kill Lazarus as well!
So when Jesus arrived in Bethany, he knew he was walking into a carefully designed trap. The religious leaders would be looking for a way to arrest him, but if he stayed with the crowds, he would be protected because the leaders would not risk causing a scene during the biggest religious holiday of the year.
We know Jesus was in Bethany on the Friday before Passover because that is when he would have celebrated the Sabbath, which started on Friday night. On Saturday, Jesus would have remained in Bethany because Jerusalem was too far to travel on the Sabbath (according to the Mosaic law).
This is one reason we believe Jesus went into Jerusalem on Sunday because that would have been the first day after the Sabbath that he could do so. Matthew, Mark, and Luke all record the Triumphal Entry as a marvelous celebration, where the crowds welcomed Jesus into the city with cries of “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!” I don’t have time to describe the prophetic significance of this event, but it is clearly the high point of the week leading up to Christ’s death.
On Monday, Jesus returned to Jerusalem and actually entered the temple complex, which would have been overrun with crooks and conmen who were charging people outrageous amounts to purchase lambs that could be sacrificed at the temple. Jesus caused a huge commotion by overturning the tables of the moneychangers in the temple, but surprisingly he was not arrested or harassed by the religious leaders because they “feared him.” (Mark 11:18)
On Tuesday, Jesus returned to the temple where he taught the crowds and pronounced seven woes on the Scribes and Pharisees (Mt. 23, Mk. 12, Lk. 20) He left Jerusalem and went to the Mount of Olives above Jerusalem where he told his disciples about the suffering that was going to take place.
We believe that Wednesday was a quiet day of preparation for the Passover and then Thursday was actually when the disciples met in the upper room and took part in the Last Supper. From this point on the story is drawn out with important details because so much had to take place the night before the crucifixion. I would highly recommend taking time this coming week to read all the gospel accounts of the passover and the High Priestly prayer. It is sobering and deeply profound to consider that Jesus knew he was going to be betrayed by one of his one disciples. He was never in doubt about what needed to take place. He was the bravest human that ever lived because he knew that he would be the atoning sacrifice for our sins and yet he went forward willingly and thoughtfully so he would be able to accomplish the work he had been called to do.
Friday is called Good Friday because that is the day Jesus paid for our sins on the cross. This is the day when most of the political intrigue takes place. It is sickening to see what Jesus had to endure, but that is what makes the outcome of the Resurrection so much more glorious! God was able to respond to the hatred and corruption of the world by providing the greatest solution for sin ever imagined. Jesus’ death on the cross was brutal, but it was needed in order to make the payment for the wickedness and rebellion of our sins. Human sin could only be paid by a perfect substitute and the only one who could do that was Jesus Christ. He was fully God and fully man and he was the only one who could pay the penalty for our sins.
Saturday is another quiet day because that is when Jesus was in the tomb. Early on Sunday morning, the stone is rolled away at the tomb and Jesus rises from the dead! There is so much wrapped up in the glorious culmination of the Easter celebration. I don’t have time to describe it today, so I will hopefully be able to write more about it next week.
I hope this short article will help the reader slow down long enough to meditate on the events of Easter so our hearts will be moved and our souls will be stirred by the work of God in the most important week in human history.
Pastor Tim is available for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com His other articles can be read at christandcommonsense.com