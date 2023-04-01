I always encourage people to slow down at Easter because if you don’t you miss out on a great opportunity to meditate on God’s amazing grace during the most important week in human history.

The tapestry of the Passion week is full of plot twists and political intrigue. It is a surprising account of miracles and teaching, scandal and chaos, prayer and sacrifice, denial and betrayal, trial and testing, pain and suffering, truth and triumph. A person could spend his entire life trying to grasp and appreciate all the intricacies of what was accomplished at Calvary. I hope this article will help you delve into the wonders of the cross and the empty tomb this year.

We often think of the Holy Week starting with the Triumphal Entry on the Sunday before the resurrection. This makes the historical account fit nicely into two Sundays, but it leaves out an important part of the story. To get a fuller understanding it is important to talk about Lazarus being raised from the dead. Many people are often surprised to realize that this happened several weeks before the Passover. The whole area had been set ablaze with talk about Lazarus’ miracle. This is one reason why the crowds were so glad greet Jesus at the Triumphal Entry. This is also a reason why there was added animosity towards Jesus from the religious leaders. They saw Jesus as a threat to their authority, so after they heard about Lazarus, they decided it was time for Jesus to be arrested and put to death (John 11:45-53). We know from John 12 that the chief priests actually wanted to kill Lazarus as well!

Pastor Tim is available for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com His other articles can be read at christandcommonsense.com

Tags

Recommended for you