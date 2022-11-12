Chad01.jpg
As I scrolled through Instagram, I came across an interview with actor Shia Lebeouf. In the interview, he talked about mistakes he had made. These mistakes led him to one of the lowest points of his life. In this low point, no one came along his side. He felt alone and abandoned by all of his family and friends. Or so he thought. At his lowest point, his wife at the time (who apparently did bad things, too), came and visited him where he was staying (either jail or a mental recovery facility).

At the lowest point of his life and feeling abandoned, the person he thought would never show up, showed up. She was there. She didn’t say much but Shia said she saved his life. He said that she didn’t have to say anything. Just showing up and being there saved his life. He realized that he wasn’t alone. He went on to say the ministry of presence is powerful. Just showing up and being in the room can save someone’s life. 

Isolation is dangerous. Isolation kills people. Being alone is bad for humankind. Some can bear the weight of loneliness for a season. Ultimately, it will erode your mental and physical health.  

Chad Fagundes is Men’s and Outreach Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at chad@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

