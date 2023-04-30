Life often comes with circumstances that require changes in our lives. This might be losing a loved one, moving to a new place, etc. We can all name situations in our lives that required us to step into a new normal.
When we go through changes in our lives, there is a part of the process that we like to call ‘transition’. This is a certain timeframe we give ourselves as a grace period to adjust to the new normal.
How I described transitions sounds good on paper when, in reality, it’s a bit messy. When I moved to Hanford in December, my transition period was one of the hardest times I ever had to go through. Leaving the people I love, the job I cared about, and the church that grounded me hit me all at once.
Author Robbie Shell once shared this quote, “Transitions in life can offer opportunities for discovery.”
What shakes us reveals what grounds us. If I wasn't grounded in the Lord, then this transition would have taken me out.
Our relationship with God is more than a Sunday morning pick me up. It is the anchor that grounds us through uncharted waters. He is not just in the beginning and the end, but he is with us through the messy middle parts of life. Scripture encourages us to “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you” (Deuteronomy 31:6).
We serve a god that is present and available to us in those times of need. His character remains the same no matter our circumstances. He still sits on the throne! Let us be wise builders and build our lives on the truth and promises of God. So, when the storm comes, we are secure in the midst of chaos.
The Bible also encourages us, "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus'' (Philippians 4:6-7) How is your prayer life? Prayer is how we communicate with God. I highly recommend every believer develop a daily rhythm of prayer in their life. Praying helps us become aware of His presence and is where we are strengthened in our transition. Prayer is an invitation for God to meet us right where we are.
You were never meant to do life alone! I know life can be hard at times, but be reminded of the presence of God that is with you every step of the journey. Our relationship with God is a marathon, not a sprint. As you begin to rely on Him in the midst of uncertainty, your faith will begin to grow. When you rely on God during the messy middle parts of your life, His power is made perfect in your weakness.
Be blessed and know that your God is with you.
Tyler Jones is Student Ministry Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at tyler@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.