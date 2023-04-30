image_6483441.JPG
Buy Now

Tyler Jones

Life often comes with circumstances that require changes in our lives. This might be losing a loved one, moving to a new place, etc. We can all name situations in our lives that required us to step into a new normal.

When we go through changes in our lives, there is a part of the process that we like to call ‘transition’. This is a certain timeframe we give ourselves as a grace period to adjust to the new normal.

How I described transitions sounds good on paper when, in reality, it’s a bit messy. When I moved to Hanford in December, my transition period was one of the hardest times I ever had to go through. Leaving the people I love, the job I cared about, and the church that grounded me hit me all at once.

Tyler Jones is Student Ministry Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at tyler@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

Recommended for you