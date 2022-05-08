The prophet Jeremiah knew a thing or two about where to find strength for the difficulties of life.
“Let not the wise man boast in his wisdom, let not the mighty man boast in his might, let not the rich man boast in his riches, but let him who boasts boast in this, that he understands and knows me, that I am the LORD who practices steadfast love, justice, and righteousness in the earth. For in these things I delight, declares the LORD.” (Jeremiah 9:23 ESV)
Jeremiah knew that certain people are drawn to finding strength in their own wisdom. They think if they can outsmart others, they will get away with their schemes and win the day. The longer I live the more often I read about criminals being caught for crimes they thought would never be discovered. Beware of boasting in your own wisdom because one day it is going to run out.
The prophet Jeremiah also knew that people are tempted to boast in their power and influence.
The history of the kings of Israel and Judah are full of tragic examples of kings whose pride blinded them to the folly of war. King Jehoiakim rebelled against Babylon, one of the super-powers of the day. Jeremiah predicted that Jehoiakim would be punished for his pride and within a few years the king was dead and Jerusalem attacked (Jeremiah 25, 2 Kings 24).
The third and last false hope that Jeremiah mentioned was that of riches. Proverbs 11:28 says, “Whoever trusts in his riches will fall, but the righteous will flourish like a green leaf.” The Prophet Isaiah gave a strong rebuke against King Hezekiah because he made the mistake of showing off all the wealth of Jerusalem to emissaries from Babylon. Isaiah prophesied, “Behold, the days are coming, when all that is in your house, and that which your fathers have stored up till this day, shall be carried to Babylon. Nothing shall be left, says the LORD.” (2 Kings 20:17)
The Lord has a way of making sure his people do not trust in their own wealth, or strength, or wisdom. He wants them to only trust in Him!
When the Jews were exiled to Assyria and Babylon, they were keenly aware that they had put their trust in the wrong place. By the grace of God, after seventy years, they were allowed to return to Jerusalem. Later, with the help of Ezra and Nehemiah, they were able to rebuild the city and restore temple worship. In Nehemiah 8:10, the governor of Jerusalem encouraged the people, “Do not be grieved, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”
Nehemiah was able to galvanize the people to rebuild the wall around Jerusalem. He did so in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. How was he able to re-establish his people’s capital in enemy territory? It was because he did not trust in his own strength, or might, or riches. He trusted in the God who defines strength and might and who owns all riches!
Nehemiah had discovered the simple truth that so many of the leaders of Jerusalem had ignored. The strength of man comes from resting in the power of God. This principle has proved true throughout human history. Those who make the mistake of trusting in human strength are always disappointed. The money will run out. Human power and ingenuity will fail. The only source of supernatural strength comes from God. The sooner we can learn this lesson, the sooner we will learn to live in a way that is pleasing to God. Romans 8:28 is a fitting summary of this principle, “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.”
We can trust that God will provide because he is in control. He knows the end from the beginning. He is the one who should receive all our trust and praise and worship! The joy of the Lord is our strength!