The Bible gives a refreshingly clear description of an ideal woman in Proverbs 31:10-31. It is refreshing because it is not focused on the outward appearance of a woman. The twenty-two verses in this passage are overflowing with colorful imagery and practical illustrations of the kind of woman who “is to be praised.” It is important to note that the Bible does not require women to be married to faithfully serve God (1 Corinthians 7:7-8). Those who are married have a specific role to play in God’s glorious plan, but the principles listed in Proverbs 31 provides guidance regardless of whether someone is single or married.

Many Christians are aware of the importance of the passage, but what is not as well known is that every stanza begins with a successive letter of the Hebrew alphabet, starting with Aleph and ending with Tau. One reason the original author created this abecedarian, was to paint a complete picture of a Godly woman. This helped the readers of Proverbs to grasp the attitude and actions that God wants woman to have.

This ancient wisdom has been helpful for women of every generation that have had access to it. As a husband of one such woman, I can personally attest to the joy and peace that is brought into the world by women who seek to follow after these principles. My prayer is that this article will bring a renewed interest in this profound teaching about God’s view of a wise woman.

