The Bible gives a refreshingly clear description of an ideal woman in Proverbs 31:10-31. It is refreshing because it is not focused on the outward appearance of a woman. The twenty-two verses in this passage are overflowing with colorful imagery and practical illustrations of the kind of woman who “is to be praised.” It is important to note that the Bible does not require women to be married to faithfully serve God (1 Corinthians 7:7-8). Those who are married have a specific role to play in God’s glorious plan, but the principles listed in Proverbs 31 provides guidance regardless of whether someone is single or married.
Many Christians are aware of the importance of the passage, but what is not as well known is that every stanza begins with a successive letter of the Hebrew alphabet, starting with Aleph and ending with Tau. One reason the original author created this abecedarian, was to paint a complete picture of a Godly woman. This helped the readers of Proverbs to grasp the attitude and actions that God wants woman to have.
This ancient wisdom has been helpful for women of every generation that have had access to it. As a husband of one such woman, I can personally attest to the joy and peace that is brought into the world by women who seek to follow after these principles. My prayer is that this article will bring a renewed interest in this profound teaching about God’s view of a wise woman.
One of the unique aspects of this chapter is that the author goes out of his way to highlight the unique value that a woman of God brings to her husband. The modern reader might be surprised that husbands are mentioned in a chapter about women, but this is no surprise to the informed reader of Scripture.
Genesis 2:15-18 specifies that God’s intention in creating Eve was to be a “suitable helper” for her husband. Ephesians 5:22-27 gives even more detail regarding God’s beautiful design for marriage. The author, the apostle Paul, commands each husband to love his wife in a sacrificial way, modeled after the incomparable servanthood of Jesus Christ. In verse 22, the apostle Paul specifies that each wife is to submit to her husband’s leadership of the family. Far from encouraging wives to subjugate themselves to the sinful domination of a worldly husband, this is a profound encouragement for wives to follow the loving leadership of a husband who is being held accountable by the perfect guidance of a good and gracious God.
This picture of a Godly wife supporting her loving husband is masterfully displayed in Proverbs 31:10-31. The passage includes three references to the husband and each of them show the special value that a woman of God can bring to her husband. Verses 10-12 state that a Godly wife “is more precious than jewels.” She has earned the trust of her husband and he is convinced that his relationship with her will bring him success, and not harm, all her life.
Verse 23 is the next place that mentions the connection between a husband and an ideal woman of God. It says, “Her husband is known in the gates when he sits among the elders of the land.” The verses above and below imply that his wife’s excellent work and remarkable industry are one of the reasons her husband has such a good reputation in the city.
Verses 28-31 bring a nice bookend to the passage because they reveal that a Godly woman will be praised by her children and her husband, “Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: “Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.” Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands, and let her works praise her in the gates.” The last sentence implies that her husband is the one recognizing his wife’s remarkable service to him, his family and the community.
The majority of the chapter is filled with detailed descriptions of the activity and attitude of an ideal woman of God. She is actively involved in the oversight of the business of the home. She is sacrificial in her concern for her children and for the responsibilities she has been given. She does not praise herself or demand recognition. Her praise comes from the lips of others.
Proverbs 27:2 reinforces the idea of measuring the value of a woman of God from the words of others, “Let another praise you, and not your own mouth; a stranger, and not your own lips.” Ultimately, the value of each woman is only decided by the God who made her. Scripture is also clear that a woman does not have to be married in order to be faithful to God. In fact, the apostle Paul wrote that there was much value for both men and women to remain single (1 Corinthians 7:7-8). Regardless of someone’s marital status, each person can benefit by studying the example given in Proverbs 31 and each person can prayerfully ask God to help them live in a way that is pleasing to Him.