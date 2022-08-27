The book of Romans is an amazing story of grace and love. The apostle Paul shows us the greatness of not just who Jesus is, but also the great opportunity we have in Him. We are called, we are in need, we have denied, and we need to show what God has done. This is the process of our lives. Let’s walk through this and see the power that awaits us even in the face of a fallen world.
One of the biggest realizations we need is our need for a savior. In this day and age, we hear the preaching of “you are perfect just the way we are.” This a great way to make someone feel good about themselves, but we should understand that this is a lie. If we are the same person 10 years from now that we are today, I think we would have missed the point of growth. We can’t save ourselves; we are in need of that. This is Righteousness Required. Romans 3:10 says this “None is righteous in ourselves, none, no not one, we all need the righteousness of God.” It’s not that we don’t have the capacity to do good, but we are not right from our sin, and it’s okay to need help to achieve this, and it is good to desire it.
Now that we know we need this righteousness, and recognize that we need help to achieve it, it’s time to acknowledge what has already been laid before us. When Jesus took on the cross, He tore down anything that stood in the way for us to achieve our full potential. In Romans, chapters 4-8, it speaks of many lives that were touched by the grace of God that built their faith. The grace of God has been misinterpreted as coincidence or positive thoughts. Make no mistake, we have been given the greatest gift, but it is up to us to receive it. Righteousness Received.
The example of the past tells us that God was there, and the gift of grace and righteousness was given. However, there have always been those who have rejected this gift. In Romans 9, Paul explains that not all who have access will engage with the righteousness provided through the cross. The reasons people rejected Jesus then are similar reasons today, such as pride: “Who are you to say that I’m not perfect?” This is a sad reason. We all know we desire more. That’s why we have ambition and passion. In the wrong direction, this is a powerful distraction from the gift that is needed. This is Righteousness Rejected.
So, if we acknowledge we are in need, and we acknowledge we have the great gift through Christ, and if we know that our pride is a problem and lay it down, then what? It is on us to reveal our faith to the world. We are told that “the just shall live by faith.” The book of James tells us that faith without works is dead. When we read this, many think that it means we just need to go to church or volunteer once a month somewhere. These are great things to do, but the faith that is spoken of in James is meant to be about in the life we live, not just a few things we do. The family you have, the friends you love, the drive to work can all change your attitude for the worse. Righteousness Revealed is meant to happen in all the places God wants, not just when we have time for it. We desire righteousness in our lives. We work this out by hearing the will of God through the Savior given. Revealing that righteousness to others can change the world, one soul at a time.
Rene Solis is Director of Koinonia School of Ministry, a ministry of Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at ksm@kcfchurch.org or by calling 559-582-1528.