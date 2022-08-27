The book of Romans is an amazing story of grace and love. The apostle Paul shows us the greatness of not just who Jesus is, but also the great opportunity we have in Him. We are called, we are in need, we have denied, and we need to show what God has done. This is the process of our lives. Let’s walk through this and see the power that awaits us even in the face of a fallen world.

Righteousness Required

One of the biggest realizations we need is our need for a savior. In this day and age, we hear the preaching of “you are perfect just the way we are.” This a great way to make someone feel good about themselves, but we should understand that this is a lie. If we are the same person 10 years from now that we are today, I think we would have missed the point of growth. We can’t save ourselves; we are in need of that. This is Righteousness Required. Romans 3:10 says this “None is righteous in ourselves, none, no not one, we all need the righteousness of God.” It’s not that we don’t have the capacity to do good, but we are not right from our sin, and it’s okay to need help to achieve this, and it is good to desire it.

Rene Solis is Director of Koinonia School of Ministry, a ministry of Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at ksm@kcfchurch.org or by calling 559-582-1528.

 

