I haven’t read much about Samuel outside of the Bible. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever heard a sermon about this great man of God. It’s not surprising to see that he is mentioned in the Hall of Faith chapter in Hebrews 11, but it does seem unfortunate that we rarely hear how God used this humble man to lead Israel through some of the darkest days of their history.

While reading through the Bible this year, I have enjoyed seeing what a dramatic difference Samuel made in the spiritual life of God’s people. He was born during the time of the judges when “There was no king in Israel; everyone did what which was right in his own eyes.” (Judges 21:25 Legacy Standard Bible). This would be towards the end of the 11th Century BC. Eli was the chief priest at the time and the book of 1 Samuel makes it clear that his spiritual leadership of the people was sadly lacking. His own sons had been made priests and they regularly took advantage of the people by stealing from their offerings and by even committing adultery with some of the women who came to worship God. 

The historical account in 1 Samuel reveals that God’s patience with Eli came to an end. A man was sent to Eli to tell him that God was going to punish him for his sinful leadership. Both of Eli’s sons would die on the same day and Eli’s leadership would come to an end. In his place, God would raise up “a faithful priest who will do according to what is in My heart and in My soul; and I will build him a faithful house, and he will walk before My anointed always.” (1 Samuel 2:35) 

