There is an economic principle called the Law of Diminishing Returns. It very simple terms it means that after a certain point the profit from an investment will stop increasing. Businesses have to make difficult decisions and this often means that profits are prioritized over people. For example, if a company can still reach its goals and decrease its number of employees, they will do so.
This is so different from God’s goals and purpose in the world. Instead of placing profits above people, God finds profit in pursuing people. Jesus said that he came to “Seek and save the lost.” (Luke 19:10 ESV) The reason he wants to save them is so that he can have an ever deepening relationship with them.
Imagine if you had a boss with quarterly goals that put people and relationships above profit? Imagine if he said, “I want everyone who works for me to understand the love of God more. If that goal is met every quarter, then it will be a successful year!” We struggle to even think of such a paradigm and yet that is how God wants his people to live. They are to constantly grow in the knowledge of God and his love and as a result they are to molded more into his image.
This principle of God’s supernatural love could be called the Law of Deepening Returns. If God invests in someone’s life then it will bring an ever deepening growth in that person’s relationship to God and the people around them. The reason this is true is because the source of God’s love is supernatural. It is able to remove the stain of sin from the person’s life and replace it with the agape love of God. 2 Corinthians 3:18 says, “And we all, with unveiled face, beholding the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from one degree of glory to another.” That image is the image of God. God wants all men and women to recognize they were created to live for Him! The more someone recognizes this, they will have a deeper sense of love and joy in their life.
John 15 gives a beautiful illustration of God’s spiritual business model. Jesus said, “I am the true vine, and my Father is the vinedresser. Every branch in me that does not bear fruit he takes away, and every branch that does bear fruit he prunes, that it may bear more fruit… Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit by itself, unless it abides in the vine, neither can you, unless you abide in me. I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing.”
The reason the Christian is able to continue to see the joy and significance of their life deepen is because they are connected to Christ, who is the vine that is always plentiful. He is always full of life. If a branch is connected to this vine it has to produce fruit. The Bible refers to this fruit as the fruit of the Spirit. Galatians 5:22-23 describes it like this “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.”
The joy mentioned in this passage is one that has deepening returns because it is rooted in God who is eternal. He is an infinite source of joy and love. The joy of a Christian comes from having a relationship with God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. 1 John 1:4. says, “That which we have seen and heard we proclaim also to you, so that you too may have fellowship with us; and indeed our fellowship is with the Father and with his Son Jesus Christ. And we are writing these things so that our joy may be complete.”
The joy that comes from having a relationship with God is the greatest kind of joy that a human can experience. This is because God is the source of all that is good and true and beautiful. He will never fail. He will never let you down. His love brings an ever deepening sense of meaning and significance that will last for eternity. My prayer is that everyone reading this will come to know God and experience the ever deepening joy of the Lord.
Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com.