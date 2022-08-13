tim dinkins mug xyz
Buy Now

There is an economic principle called the Law of Diminishing Returns. It very simple terms it means that after a certain point the profit from an investment will stop increasing. Businesses have to make difficult decisions and this often means that profits are prioritized over people. For example, if a company can still reach its goals and decrease its number of employees, they will do so. 

This is so different from God’s goals and purpose in the world. Instead of placing profits above people, God finds profit in pursuing people. Jesus said that he came to “Seek and save the lost.” (Luke 19:10 ESV) The reason he wants to save them is so that he can have an ever deepening relationship with them.

Imagine if you had a boss with quarterly goals that put people and relationships above profit? Imagine if he said, “I want everyone who works for me to understand the love of God more. If that goal is met every quarter, then it will be a successful year!” We struggle to even think of such a paradigm and yet that is how God wants his people to live. They are to constantly grow in the knowledge of God and his love and as a result they are to molded more into his image. 

Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com.

Recommended for you