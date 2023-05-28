Many people have their favorite books. In my case, I adored the "Little House on the Prairie" series by Laura Ingalls Wilder and read them over and over when I was a little girl. As I got older, I liked to read science fiction. One of my favorites is "Lucifer’s Hammer" by Jerry Pournelle and Larry Niven. Talk about an adventure story! A comet impacts the earth in the Pacific Ocean and then the whole world is changed forever!
There are other books that can become our favorites, especially when you’re seeking to know God. Those are the books I want to talk about — the Christian books that have inspired me. I hope that by sharing them with you that you will be inspired to read some of these titles or find others that will help you along your journey with Jesus.
Of course, the first book that has impacted my life the most is the Bible. When I was a little girl, one of my sisters gave me an illustrated Life of Jesus by the David C. Cook Publishing Company. You may be familiar with their amazing publications and this one is my favorite. I read it over and over and it was instrumental in leading the way for me to a personal relationship with Jesus at a very early age. As I got older, I didn’t read the Bible much except on Sundays at church. Then in my 30s, I realized that the only way that I’d be delivered from crushing depression was through the Word of God. It has been a healing balm to my soul; inspiration for my Spirit and an ever-present guide.
No. 2 "My Utmost for His Highest" by Oswald Chambers
This classic devotional has inspired readers for almost 100 years, including me. Mr. Chambers was the principal of the Bible Training College in London during World War I and these rich teachings were compiled from his lectures there and at the Egyptian YMCA during World War I. After his death in 1917, his wife spent several years working to publish the lectures from her own verbatim shorthand notes of his talks. He spoke of his singular guiding focus, “Shut out every other consideration and keep yourself before God for this one thing only – My Utmost for His Highest. I am determined to be absolutely and entirely for Him and for Him alone.”
No. 3 "Biblical Trilogy" by Marjorie Holmes
Marjorie Holmes (1910-2002) wrote this fictional trilogy about Jesus starting with the first book, Two from Galilee, and followed by Three from Galilee and The Messiah. As you read these books, you will find yourself transported back to 1st century Israel as you travel with Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem, read about Jesus learning the carpentry trade at his earthly father’s side, and more deeply understand the grief of Mary and those who loved Him when it seemed that His earthly life was finished. Very moving and beautifully written.
No. 4: "Prayers That Avail Much" by Word Ministries, Inc.
Germaine Copeland and Word Ministries, Inc. published a series of books titled “Prayers That Avail Much.” These slim books are organized into topical prayers based entirely on scripture. Sections in the book have titles such as Prayers of Commitment, Prayers for Others, Prayers for Your Children, and Prayers for Nations. The three volumes have recently been compiled into one volume as a 25th anniversary edition. They have always helped me focus my prayer time when I’m overwhelmed and can’t think of what to pray.
No. 5: "The Eden Diet" by Dr. Rita Hancock
You might be thinking, “Why is she including a diet book in this list?” That’s a good question. The reason I’m including it is because it is not a diet. It is a wonderful book written by a Christian doctor who found peace and joy for herself, and many of her patients, through the practice of allowing God-given hunger to guide her eating. I have had so much healing in my heart, my motivation and my ability to make nutritious food choices as a result of this book. I’m still overweight, but I highly recommend this book for anyone struggling with overeating (gluttony). In the end, we want to glorify God in everything we do including what we eat and how we take care of our bodies. Your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit. This book has been so helpful for me in this area.
Take a few minutes and think about the Christian books that have helped you the most. If you still have them on your bookshelf, consider loaning out a few of them to your friends and family. Or just take them out, blow the dust off them, and reread them for yourself. What a wonderful way to add a little something extra to your daily Quiet Time.
“We read to know that we are not alone.”