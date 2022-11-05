Sylvia04 (1).jpg
Sylvia Gaston

As humbling as it is to admit, I have failed as a mom many times. There were times with each of my four kids when I just got it wrong. They are all young adults now and they survived. THANK GOD that He is there to stand in the gap when we fall short. However, I do take great comfort in knowing that I got one thing right . . . I taught my kids to pray.

One of the greatest gifts you can give your child is prayer. For them to learn how to reach out to the Creator of the universe is priceless. Life can be beautiful but it can also be devastating and difficult to navigate. Why wouldn’t you take all your hardships to the One who cares and helps?

Our kids need us to pray for them and to teach them to pray. Not sure how? Keep reading.

Sylvia Gaston is Family Ministry Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at sylvia@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

