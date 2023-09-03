As Christians, we are called by God to resist temptation (2 Tim. 2:22). One Biblical strategy for doing so is to first use God’s word to recognize sin and then to use God’s word to resist it.

The Bible does not shy away from the existence of sin and temptation. In fact, God’s word lists some of the most heinous sins known to man — idolatry, robbery, adultery, murder, lust, greed and hatred to name a few (Ex. 20:2-22). The Bible never sugarcoats sin. It never describes sin in a gratuitous way. Instead, the Bible compares the holiness of God to the thoughts and actions of man, which reveals we all fall woefully short of His standards, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Rom. 3:23 ESV) 

Once a sinner has repented of his sin and trusted in the saving work of Jesus Christ on the cross, he is to commit his or her life to Christ and live as a saint, a person who has been “set apart” from the world (2 Tim. 2:21, Rom. 10:9-10). This does not mean temptation will end, in fact, living for Christ means there is a constant battle to think and act in a way that is pleasing to God. 

Pastor Tim Dinkins serves at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com.

