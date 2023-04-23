Sylvia Gaston

Gaston

When I read the Bible, especially the Old Testament, I try to read with an eye toward a couple of things…

  • What does this reveal about God?
  • Do I see Jesus in this? (yes, even in the Old Testament, Jesus is there!)
  • How can I apply what I’ve learned in this passage?

By reading and looking at the Word of God through these lenses, I avoid the pitfall of simply reading to check the box on my daily to-do list. I read with purpose. I read for greater understanding. I read to learn and apply it to my life.

Sylvia Gaston is Connections Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at sylvia@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

Recommended for you