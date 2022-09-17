Alessandra Sorace, a well-known singer and concert star will appear in a free performance on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Lemoore Adventist Church, according to Pastor Jose Alarcon. “The Story of Us” appearance is scheduled during the regular Sabbath service at 10:45 a.m.
The live performance, by the artist from Arizona, will be inspirational and devotional says the artist who has “appeared in churches, conferences in the United States and internationally.”
“The performance is free,” Alarcon noted, “but we’ve invited other churches and groups in the area so we suggest arriving early. Our church holds as many as 500, but Alessandra is a rising star we’re fortunate to schedule.”