If you have not grown up in the Valley, one of the craziest things to get used to around here is driving in the winter fog. It is its own weather scenario that requires special training for those who are unfamiliar.

There was a particular instance, driving home from Fresno to Hanford, when the fog rolled in and we were in the middle of it. The conversation was going and we were driving cautiously, but my friend who was driving accidently blew through a stop sign. I noticed she was not slowing down and tried to let her know by basically shouting, which freaked us both out. Hearts pounding, we pulled over and thanked God that we didn’t cause an accident!

In the country roads, the stop signs feel like a hindrance sometimes, but when I realize what they are for, and how they keep us safe, I realize how much more respect they deserve!

Candace Cortez is Executive Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at candace@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

