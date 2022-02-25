The congregation of Hanford’s St. James Lutheran Church will meet Sunday for the last time.
The church, like so many throughout the pandemic, will close its doors permanently after the service. Rev. Julie Kelly said that the feeling surrounding the closure is not one of mourning, however, but one of celebration and hope.
“It’s been quite beautiful to witness. Some churches are in denial. Humans are in denial,” Kelly said, adding that she equates the closing of a church to the act of accepting a loved one’s death and the willingness to make that death beautiful and sacred.
Kelly took over as the pastor of the church 18 months ago – when the COVID pandemic was leading to mass shutdowns and closings. She said she was braced to lead the church through the tumultuous time, but the church, like many others, has not been able to weather the storm.
“I was called right in the midst of the worst of the pandemic,” she said.
In August 2020, Dave Kinnaman of the Barna Group told NPR in an interview that as many as one in five American churches – or 20 percent – may close within 18 months.
In a spring 2021 report, The Lakelands Institute estimated that around 100,000 places of worship will close in America in the near future. The United States currently has about 384,000 religious buildings.
Kelly said that the church had two choices: fade away in denial until the church’s coffers ultimately and inevitably ran dry or to intentionally enter into Holy Closure in a way that could help the community and possibly lead to the creation of a new mission in the future.
The property will be gifted to the Sierra Pacific Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). The church property has other tenants, including a preschool, which will be able to stay and use the premises for the foreseeable future.
Kelly, who also serves as an interfaith hospital chaplain, said there’s been a shift in how people are getting their spiritual needs met, not just in Christian communities, but for all religions.
The pandemic closed most church doors, but it opened a window into a new virtual world. Many churches have begun holding worship on the internet and members can now attend church with their phones.
Kelly began hosting such digital services at St. James during the pandemic, all of which were well-attended, she said.
And while embracing these technologies was a light in a dark time – Kelly said the church even managed to gain new members for the first time in years. But the grim realities of the COVID pandemic could not be put at arm’s length forever.
“The number of deaths of the pillars of this community, this congregation, along with the decreased ability to invite the community in to build new members, we have found ourselves at an impasse,” she said.
Four important members of the congregation died in the span of a few months in 2021, a loss that Kelly called “brutal.”
Navyman Richard Salberg, a 40-year member, died of cancer in June. Elaine Vincent, a “critical member,” died in August. Jane Johnstone, who grew up on a local grape ranch, died in April. Sunni Bloyd, an author, died in September.
“The deaths hit us hard,” Kelly said. “Folks were reeling.”
The illnesses also took their toll on the pastor.
“We’ve had folks in nursing homes I could not go see, we’ve had deaths in the hospital that I could not go to attend,” she said, adding that while visiting sick patients when she could was “risky,” it’s her duty to do it.
Kelly said that these are but a few deaths that affected the church and about a dozen deaths struck the church’s extended family in terms of members that had moved away from the community – usually due to Naval Air Station Lemoore re-assignment schedules — but who still kept in contact with the church.
The church currently has 69 members, with 24 of those regularly attending services. A Hanford Sentinel story from 1960 stated that the church had 90 members at its opening in 1957, a number that grew to 150 just three years later. The story described the church as a “neat and modern little chapel.”
Now at a crossroads, Kelly said that her congregation is split on where to go to worship in the future.
Some are undecided about how to proceed, wanting to put off the decision until after Sunday. Some will have a hard time locating a new church, as St. James is one of a very small number of LGBT-affirming churches in the area and the closure will displace those members of the congregation.
Still, others have formed such a strong relationship with the pastor that they will follow her to Hanford’s Episcopal Church of the Saviour, where she also serves as the pastor. This presents unique changes, however, as the two denominations have similarities, but also differences.
“Both are liturgical, and there are things that would feel familiar for folks, but someone once said that Lutherans are Lutheran for their theology and Episcopalians are Episcopal for their liturgy,” Kelly said, meaning that while both congregations may see eye-to-eye theologically, the styles of worship are very different.
Lutherans can be very modern and contemporary in their practice while Episcopalians practice a much older, traditional style of worship.
Eventually, Kelly said, the Synod will evaluate the area for the possible creation of a new congregation, which may gather on the current property. Or possibly, the church and its grounds will be sold and a new church location will be found.
The final worship service will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a celebration at 10 a.m. The church is located at 1780 Emma Lee Lane, Hanford. Services will be broadcast via Zoom and YouTube. Links can be found at https://stjameshanford.org.
The final service is meant to be celebratory. Refreshments will be served, old faces will make appearances and fond memories will be shared. Though Kelly said she understands if the emotional moment will be too much for some people. Grief, she said, is a hard thing and people will process it differently.
“We hope that everyone will come and, as much as possible, celebrate. That’s really what this service is. It’s not about grieving, it’s not a funeral. It’s a celebration,” she said. “We have done really excellent ministry here for 65 years. Even the way in which this congregation has chosen to close has been inspiring.”