Paula Aiton.jpeg

I was recently told by a dear friend that I have the gift of encouragement. It was so touching to know that I’d been able to help her process through something that was troubling her. I am grateful that God can use me that way, but I don’t often use that same gift on myself. I am guilty of self-condemnation and it doesn’t take much negative self-talk for me to become paralyzed and ineffectual.

Of course, the enemy would love to keep me depressed and stagnant so that I can’t make a difference for Jesus. That’s when I must stand up and fight back. My dad always used to say that faith is simple and, in this case, fighting back against the enemy is simple, too. How do you fight back? The same way that Jesus did in the desert when Satan tried to tempt Him. He used the Word of God.

Jesus answered, “It is written: ‘Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.’ (Matthew 4:4 NIV)

Paula Aiton is a member of the Koinonia Church worship team and a freelance writer, musician and artist. Her blog, ‘God’s Glory Girl,’ can be found at godsglorygirl.com

 

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you