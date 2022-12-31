tim dinkins mug xyz
Buy Now

Raise your hand if you could use more wisdom in your life! I know I could. Life is difficult. Every day brings different challenges and concerns that require guidance and skill to complete successfully. Every new year brings an opportunity to recalibrate our hearts and minds to the truth of God’s word so we will are able to handle the trials that are bound to come.

The type of wisdom I am writing about is biblical wisdom. In the original Hebrew of the Old Testament the term often used for wisdom was “hakam.” It refers to skill in living. This type of wisdom is not just understanding knowledge and facts. It is learning to put truth into practice.

The Greek word that is often used in the Bible for wisdom is “sofia” and it refers to “the capacity to understand and function accordingly.” (BDAG) The measure of a wise person is not in how much information they know. It is found in how well they can put the truth of God’s word into practice.

Pastor Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

Tags

Recommended for you