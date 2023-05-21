Every year, during spring time, for a long time, I would start to feel different levels of sadness or depression. I’m not exactly sure why. Speaking with someone about this, and what’s going on in my life during that season, has always been something I’ve pursued. It has helped to work through those feelings but the cause still rattles.

I know plenty of people who feel as if they are on unsteady ground in different seasons. Sometimes it makes you feel weak in your faith. Sometimes it makes you feel inadequate in your knowledge of who God is.

When we are in those times, we can forget the promises and the glory that God has brought into our life. It’s not an easy thing to see past the darkness. It becomes hard to wade through this forgetfulness in search of your purpose in His will.

Rene Solis is Director of Koinonia School of Ministry, a ministry of Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at ksm@kchanford.com or by calling 559-582-1528.

