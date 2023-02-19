Did you know there is a prayer breakfast at the Ag Expo? I had no idea until I saw it on the program for this year’s schedule of events. I was already planning on going later in the day on Wednesday, but I decided to go earlier to see what it was like to attend this unique event. 

As soon as I entered the tent I was surprised by how well attended it was. There were circular tables filling almost the entire floor plan and from my vantage point it looked like every table was full of happy, talkative people. As I walked to the front I could tell people were enjoying the food they had been served. I filled through the buffet line and found a table right at the front. 

When I looked up on stage I could see some familiar faces. The Gilly Girls Band were playing to a full house. The band is comprised of two sets of twins who have been playing bluegrass and gospel music for many years. I was able to talk to them after the program and I was happy to learn that they are all believers who attend a local church here in the Valley. 

Timothy Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.comwww.Christandcommonsense.com 

