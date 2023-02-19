Did you know there is a prayer breakfast at the Ag Expo? I had no idea until I saw it on the program for this year’s schedule of events. I was already planning on going later in the day on Wednesday, but I decided to go earlier to see what it was like to attend this unique event.
As soon as I entered the tent I was surprised by how well attended it was. There were circular tables filling almost the entire floor plan and from my vantage point it looked like every table was full of happy, talkative people. As I walked to the front I could tell people were enjoying the food they had been served. I filled through the buffet line and found a table right at the front.
When I looked up on stage I could see some familiar faces. The Gilly Girls Band were playing to a full house. The band is comprised of two sets of twins who have been playing bluegrass and gospel music for many years. I was able to talk to them after the program and I was happy to learn that they are all believers who attend a local church here in the Valley.
As soon as they were done playing, the emcee, David Macedo, came up and introduced a documentary about the Riddle family, who were the guest family of the event. Personally, I thought this was the most meaningful part of the program because we were given insight into how God has worked in the life of this unique family. Kevin Riddle and his wife, Ann, explained the history of how Kevin’s family moved from Corcoran up to Orosi. They were initially involved in the cattle industry and then in 1959 they began transitioning to a citrus operation. Kevin’s testimony was heartfelt and encouraging. He talked about how God has helped his faith grow through many of the difficulties and trials he and his wife have experienced. He gave credit to God for blessing their farm and their marriage. One of the most poignant parts of the video was when Ann quoted James 1:2-3 from memory.
She said, “Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness.”
After the documentary ended, the emcee invited the entire Riddle family clan onto the stage. We were told that there were twenty-nine people on the stage! Kevin and Ann, their four children and spouses, and nineteen grandchildren. It was a remarkable sight to see how God has blessed Kevin and Ann with godly children and grand-children. The oldest grandchild from each family stepped forward and read from different passages of Scripture.
I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Riddle after the event. It was memorable experience to shake his hand and hear him tell me about the churches that he and his family are attending here in the Valley. Later I learned that the Prayer Breakfast has been inviting a guest family to the event for many years. If I return next year, it will be to seek encouragement from the family’s testimony of God’s work in their lives.
Next we were able to hear from the featured speaker, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. His message was entertaining and thought-provoking. He told us about how he grew up in a small town in California. His father was a local officer and his advice to his son was to always look for what God was telling him to do. After 33 years in the service, Sheriff Boudreaux is still following that advice.
He told us a powerful story of how God answered the prayers of a family whose daughter had just been kidnapped. Sheriff Boudreaux explained how he felt guided by God to make contact with a person who ended up being guilty of kidnapping the couple’s daughter. The couple had prayed to God, even before calling the police, and Sheriff Boudreaux had been led to intervene in the situation. He was able to make the arrest and return the daughter to the parents that very day. He told the audience that he believes in the power of prayer and many who heard him were in agreement.
My favorite part of Sheriff Boudreaux’s message was when he referred to the Bible’s account of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego in Daniel chapter 3. He told the audience that he had been inspired by how those men were not willing to bow to the pressure of their society and Sheriff Boudreaux encouraged all those listening to follow their example. He encouraged us to stand firm and to not forget our convictions to God and his word.
The Prayer Breakfast ended with a prayer and a farewell from the host. Overall, I was glad I attended the meeting and Lord willing, I look forward to being able to go next year as well.