tim dinkins
The Bible encourages believers to honor the leaders of the local church. The apostle Paul encouraged the church in Ephesus by writing, “Let the elders who rule well be considered worthy of double honor, especially those who labor in preaching and teaching.” (1 Timothy 5:17 ESV) And in his letter to the church in Thessalonica Paul wrote, “We ask you, brothers, to respect those who labor among you and are over you in the Lord and admonish you, and to esteem them very highly in love because of their work. Be at peace among yourselves.” (1 Thess. 5:12-13) It is important to note that showing your appreciation for a pastor should never detract from a believer giving praise and glory to God for providing leadership for the church. 

One way modern church families can show their gratitude to God for their pastors is by celebrating Pastor Appreciation Month. Starting in 1994, churches have been using the second Sunday in October as a special day to show their love and appreciation for members of the clergy. Focus on the Family is credited with initiating the tradition of celebrating pastors in a special way. Their goal was “that every pastor (including staff ministers) and his or her family would feel appreciated by those they serve.” Ideally, churches should be finding ways to show their appreciation to their leaders throughout the year. 

Focus on the Family developed a guide to Pastor Appreciation Month that can be downloaded in English and Spanish at their website, https://www.focusonthefamily.com/church/celebrating-pastor-appreciation-month/. The guide includes some great ways to thoughtfully show your appreciation for those who serve the local church. I will use the rest of this article to mention some of the best ways to encourage your church leaders. 

