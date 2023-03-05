I’ve been on three mission trips to Brazil with the worship team from our church. We partnered with our children’s ministry to spread the Gospel using music and children’s programs. Because of our Worship Pastor’s previous experience in the country, the team made six trips in as many years.
On one trip, a local teacher told us that she had been praying for years for Christian missionaries to minister to the children. It was amazing to realize that we’d gone from our small town in central California to a small town in Brazil in answer to this woman’s humble prayer.
To say that I was a joyful missionary would be incorrect. I have told people that I went to Brazil leaving furrows in the ground as God dragged me there. I was reluctant, to say the least. But God… (don’t you just love His interruptions?) ... but God knew that He could entice me there if music was involved. He also confirmed my place on the team when I realized that my trip was fully funded within a few weeks of sending out my fundraising letters. Several friends humbled me with their generosity and obedience to God with their finances.
For those trips, the mission field was clear: impoverished communities in a foreign country that were hungry for practical relief and open to the hear about Jesus. They were dramatic, short trips that caused me to grow in my faith and demonstrated to me that God can, and will, use me in supernatural ways that powerfully change lives.
Sometimes…in fact, I would say many times…a mission from God isn’t preplanned or expected. I recently read a story about a man who died in the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. I’ve watched many documentaries about the sinking. I’ve seen several movies about it and read articles about the facts and theories of how the shocking scenes unfolded that cold, dark night. One story I’d never heard was that of John Harper.
Mr. Harper was a Scottish Baptist pastor who was traveling to America with his 6-year-old daughter and niece. He had been invited to preach for several weeks at Moody Church in Chicago. During the sinking, survivors report that Mr. Harper made sure his niece and daughter were safe in a lifeboat and then began going from person to person asking them, “Are you saved?” Then he would follow up his question with Acts 16:31 “Believe in the Lord Jesus and you will be saved.” He was seen on his knees praying with a group of people as the water lapped up to the edge of the deck. Later, survivors report that even though he was in the icy cold water, he would call out to the people around him, “Are you saved?” One man, George Henry Cavell, replied from a lifeboat, “No.” Mr. Harper repeated the words of Acts 16:31. Four years later, Mr. Cavell introduced himself at a survivor’s gathering as “The last convert of John Harper.”
I share this story because, even though John Harper was traveling thousands of miles from home to speak in Chicago, he used his last moments to share the Gospel with those who were immediately surrounding him. His plans were dramatically and tragically interrupted, but He brought comfort and eternal blessing to those he prayed with.
You don’t have to travel thousands of miles to another country to be a missionary. In fact, most of the missions He calls us to are right in our families, amongst our friends, and in our communities. A good friend of mine has told me that his mission field is simple. It’s on the street corner waiting for the bus, at concerts that he attends, and with strangers he meets every day. So don’t underestimate the work that God is calling you to do in simple ways on a daily basis and everywhere you go. He is always working to prepare you for spreading the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Mr. Harper thought his mission was to preach in America, but God had other plans. He could only reach the people that could hear him over the terrifying sounds and chaos of a sinking ship. His mission field became immediate, intimate, and so very important. John Harper fulfilled his most important mission with the simple words, “Believe in the Lord Jesus and you will be saved.”
In Acts 16:26-32, we read, “Suddenly there was such a violent earthquake that the foundations of the prison were shaken. At once all the prison doors flew open, and everyone’s chains came loose. The jailer woke up, and when he saw the prison doors open, he drew his sword and was about to kill himself because he thought the prisoners had escaped. But Paul shouted, ‘Don’t harm yourself! We are all here!’
The jailer called for lights, rushed in and fell trembling before Paul and Silas. He then brought them out and asked, ‘Sirs, what must I do to be saved?’
They replied, ‘Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved—you and your household.’ Then they spoke the word of the Lord to him and to all the others in his house.” (NIV)
Paula Aiton is a member of the Koinonia Church worship team and a freelance writer, musician and artist. Her blog, ‘God’s Glory Girl’, can be found at godsglorygirl.com