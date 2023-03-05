Paula Aiton.jpeg

I’ve been on three mission trips to Brazil with the worship team from our church. We partnered with our children’s ministry to spread the Gospel using music and children’s programs. Because of our Worship Pastor’s previous experience in the country, the team made six trips in as many years.

On one trip, a local teacher told us that she had been praying for years for Christian missionaries to minister to the children. It was amazing to realize that we’d gone from our small town in central California to a small town in Brazil in answer to this woman’s humble prayer.

To say that I was a joyful missionary would be incorrect. I have told people that I went to Brazil leaving furrows in the ground as God dragged me there. I was reluctant, to say the least. But God… (don’t you just love His interruptions?) ... but God knew that He could entice me there if music was involved. He also confirmed my place on the team when I realized that my trip was fully funded within a few weeks of sending out my fundraising letters. Several friends humbled me with their generosity and obedience to God with their finances.

Paula Aiton is a member of the Koinonia Church worship team and a freelance writer, musician and artist. Her blog, ‘God’s Glory Girl’, can be found at godsglorygirl.com

