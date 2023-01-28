tim dinkins mug xyz
A couple weeks ago I saw a friend post an image with the following phrase, “Are you living like an optimist, a pessimist or a Psalmist?” The accompanying image had two glasses of water. One had water filled to the middle of the glass.

The other had water overflowing and splashing down the side. I smiled thinking about what a great illustration that was for the Christian life. The traditional outlook on life gives two options, either the glass is half full or half empty. The Bible reveals a third option that is infinitely better. It is a life that is overflowing with the goodness and faithfulness of God! 

Psalm 23 is a great example of the overflowing life. The Psalmist describes the supernatural peace and goodness that come from having the Lord as your shepherd. “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff they comfort me.” (ESV) The word used for comfort in the original Hebrew refers to being encouraged and consoled in grief. The idea is that God’s loving presence cancels the fear and difficulty of even the worst situation. This not only removes the negative feelings that come with trials. It makes it possible for the fear to be replaced with a deep-seated joy that comes from being in the presence of God.

