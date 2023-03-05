There has been a lot of talk in churches about California’s child protection law known as Assembly Bill 506 (AB506). The bill was created in response to the historic settlement between Boy Scouts of America and 60,000 men who sued the organization for many decades of abuse. Former California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez sponsored the bill and it was signed into law on Sept. 16, 2021. It went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
The law is specifically written for youth service organizations, but it has implications for nonprofits and churches that interact with youth on a regular basis. The bill states the following, “This bill would require an administrator, employee, or regular volunteer, as defined, of a youth service organization, as defined, to complete child abuse and neglect reporting training, as specified. The bill would require an administrator, employee, or regular volunteer of a youth service organization to undergo a background check, as specified. The bill would require a youth service organization to develop and implement child abuse prevention policies and procedures that, among other things, ensure the reporting of suspected incidents of child abuse to persons or entities outside of the organization.”
The law can be categorized into three areas: screening, training, and policies. Praesidium, an organization that is dedicated to the prevention of sexual abuse, has a helpful summary of the requirements of the law (which can be found at www.praesidiuminc.com/california-assembly-bill-506/):
“All administrators, employees, and volunteers must complete a background check; anyone with a history of child abuse is excluded from working or volunteering in a youth serving organization.”
There has been some confusion about what organizations qualify as a “youth service organization.” The law states, “Youth service organization means an organization that employs or utilizes the services of persons who, due to their relationship with the organization, are mandated reporters pursuant to (7) of subdivision (a) of Section 111.65.7 of the Penal Code.” The law also defines a regular volunteer as “a volunteer with the youth service organization who is 18 years of age or older and who has direct contact with, or supervision of, children for more than 16 hours per month or 32 hours per year.”
Many churches and church insurance agencies recommend adopting these principles for employees and all youth volunteers at churches. The California Southern Baptist Convention is providing free training to all churches within their network. Church HR Network is a company based out of Ventura, California that is providing resources and training for churches that are looking to provide protection for their youth (https://churchhrnetwork.com).
Personally, I am glad that the government is seeking to create laws to protect our children. God’s word would certainly agree with the need to stand up for our youth. I am reminded of Jesus’ words in Luke 17:1-2, “Temptations to sin are sure to come, but woe to the one through whom they come! It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck and he were cast into the sea than that he should cause one of these little ones to sin.” (English Standard Version).
Jesus Christ understood the need to protect children and he spoke very strongly against those who would sin against them or cause them to sin.
Hopefully this article will help Christians who are seeking to be above reproach with our youth and all those in their churches.
Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com. Visit www.christandcommonsense.com for more.