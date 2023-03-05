tim dinkins mug xyz
There has been a lot of talk in churches about California’s child protection law known as Assembly Bill 506 (AB506). The bill was created in response to the historic settlement between Boy Scouts of America and 60,000 men who sued the organization for many decades of abuse. Former California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez sponsored the bill and it was signed into law on Sept. 16, 2021. It went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

The law is specifically written for youth service organizations, but it has implications for nonprofits and churches that interact with youth on a regular basis. The bill states the following, “This bill would require an administrator, employee, or regular volunteer, as defined, of a youth service organization, as defined, to complete child abuse and neglect reporting training, as specified. The bill would require an administrator, employee, or regular volunteer of a youth service organization to undergo a background check, as specified. The bill would require a youth service organization to develop and implement child abuse prevention policies and procedures that, among other things, ensure the reporting of suspected incidents of child abuse to persons or entities outside of the organization.”

The law can be categorized into three areas: screening, training, and policies. Praesidium, an organization that is dedicated to the prevention of sexual abuse, has a helpful summary of the requirements of the law (which can be found at www.praesidiuminc.com/california-assembly-bill-506/):

Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com. Visit www.christandcommonsense.com for more. 

