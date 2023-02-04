tim dinkins mug xyz
Buy Now

Last week someone asked me for guidance on how Christians can understand the issue of mental health from a biblical perspective. I wasn’t surprised by the timing of the question because I have noticed an increased emphasis on mental and behavioral health in our community. I did some research about this and found that last year the government of California started a program that focuses on the mental health and substance abuse for children and young people. 

In August of 2022, governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state is investing $4.7 billion to address “the issue of mental health and behavioral health once and for all in this state.” This is being done through several different initiatives. One program will seek to hire 40,000 more behavioral health professionals over the coming years. Another program will seek to provide “screening and support services” for youth up to twenty five years old, according to a 2022 story from EdSource.org.  This increase in funding helps explain why we are seeing community organizations and the educational system emphasizing mental and behavioral health. 

So how are Christians supposed to handle issues of mental health? How should believing parents interact with counselors and psychologists at schools and counseling centers? Some people may think the Bible offers no help for such modern problems, but the careful student of Scripture will recognize that the Bible is capable of addressing all issues of life, including everything that falls under the rubric of mental health. (2 Timothy 3:16-17 ESV)

Tim Dinkins can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com. More articles can be found at www.christandcommonsense.com.

Recommended for you