madera assembly hall
Buy Now

Madera Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses returns to full operation after nearly three years.

 Contributed

The Madera Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses returned to full operation as more than 900 attended the first in-person religious conference held there in nearly three years, driving an economic boost to the community, according to a press release.

"Making a proactive nationwide decision to close our houses of worship to in-person events protected both our congregants and our communities,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “However, our in-person assemblies and conventions are a highlight of our annual calendar and an important part of our worship. We are excited to be back.”

Local Jehovah’s Witnesses are also eager to return to Madera as they stay at local hotels, shop in stores, and dine at restaurants when they convene for their programs at the assembly hall.

Recommended for you