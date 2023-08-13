Our society runs at a frantic pace. We like to fill our days with endless activities like work, play, exercise, hobbies, church, sports, food and travel. All of these things may be good in the right quantity, but many Christians struggle to know how to use the time they have been given.
The Christian needs to remember that we are not on the same schedule as the rest of the world. We do not need to live out the American dream. Instead, we are to seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness (Mt. 6:33).
One of the struggles of living in the modern world as Christians is that we often try to please the traditions of the world and God at the same time. It’s important to realize that God’s expectations are completely different from those of the world. Our society says “another day, another dollar.” God says, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
The world says, “If it feels good, do it.” God’s word says “Flee youthful passions and pursue righteousness, faith, love, and peace, along with those who call on the Lord from a pure heart.” (2 Tim. 2:22)
Our society says “Work like crazy so you can retire early.” The Bible wants us to be careful with our time and money. Jesus said, “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal.” (Matt. 6:19)
The Bible expects time to be used for God’s purposes first and foremost. If a Christians is saving money for retirement it is not primarily to spend it on themselves. It is to use the funds for the kingdom of God. Proverbs 13:22 says, “A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children.” Of course a Christian retiree is going to spend some money on himself, but he is always thinking about God and others. He will think about how to use his retirement for the kingdom of God. He will think about his family. He will think about those in need.
There is one passage in particular that is very helpful for understanding God’s perspective on work and rest. It is Psalm 127:2 and it says, “It is in vain that you rise up early and go late to rest, eating the bread of anxious toil; for he gives to his beloved sleep.”
Whenever I read this I think about our society because we are so busy. We wake up early and go to bed late. What does it mean to eat the “bread of anxious toil?” This is an ancient description of what we would call “being in the rat race.” You are on a treadmill that never stops. There is always more money to make. There are always more things to buy and more places to visit. It never ends. That is what the Psalmist described as “eating the bread of anxious toil.” As Christians we need to ask ourselves if we have fallen into that trap. We may fill our lives with really good things, but the question is are we prioritizing the things God wants us to prioritize?
The last phrase in Psalm 127:2 is a beautiful description of God’s natural plan for how believers should live. It says, “For he gives to his beloved sleep.” This means that all Christians need to prioritize rest and sleep. This is a wonderful gift from God. If our activities are cutting into getting a good night’s rest then we need to pull back from something. Are we staying up late reading or watching things? We are taking away from the blessing of sleep that God wants to give us. Are we in such a stressful work situation that it is difficult to let our minds relax and sleep through the night? Then that is a warning sign that we need to reconsider our workload.
Jesus said, “What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?” (Mark 8:36) That is a great question to ask as a Christian living in a society that tells us “The world is your oyster, you can do it all.” God’s word should make us question that mindset. The world is God’s creation. He is our Lord and we are his servants.
Jesus said, “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” (Mt. 6:33) Seeking first the kingdom of God means to prioritize God, family, the church family, and making disciples. If those things are prioritized then it becomes much easier to say no to the incessant clamoring of the world.
I am not saying that it is easy to live according to God’s expectations. We can not do it on our own. We need the guidance of God’s word, the help of the Holy Spirit and the fellowship of believers to live the way God wants us to. My prayer is that this short article will help believers consider their lives and seek to constantly align themselves with the kingdom of heaven.