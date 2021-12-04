I was 21 when we had our firstborn son. We didn’t have much money. My husband and I were both in school and working hourly jobs on our way to careers, but things were tight.
For Christmas, we decided not to buy our 7-week-old son any Christmas gifts. We were blessed with an amazing baby shower and we had more things than we needed. One of our values that we decided early on in our marriage, was to live within our means. We didn’t want to spend more money than we made. This decision, was not well received by most of who heard about it. It was thought of as extra bizarre because it was our baby’s first Christmas. But here’s the thing — that’s the very reason why it made sense to me! We loved our baby, and he had everything he needed.
While the decision was easy for us, it was not easy to explain to everyone. This is when I learned an important lesson. Not everyone will agree with, or understand, your decisions to follow how God has called you to live. And they do not have to!
During this holiday season, I want to encourage you to consider three areas that you don’t have to step into, even though it seems like the norm. This year, you don’t have to overspend. This year, you don’t have to over-commit your schedule. And this year, you don’t have to be offended.
As Christians, one of the main slogans we hear during the Christmas season, is how Jesus is the reason for the season. While this might feel outdated or cheesy, it’s a beautiful reminder. While glitter and gifts may appear to be the focus, it’s actually the birth of our savior that is the real gift. It’s honoring the start of God’s plan for reconciliation with humanity.
I love to give gifts as a way to love on my friends and family. But I have also experienced the pressure to go overboard here. You don’t HAVE to buy a lot of things to make Christmas morning special. I am not discouraging you from buying gifts! I only want you to experience the freedom to make healthy choices that are based on your goals for your family. Financial debt, should always be off the table. It is a thief of joy and peace. Let’s not let the thief in, just to follow a tradition that may not be one you need this year.
It’s a season for gathering! I love building community and participating in volunteer opportunities around town, especially during this season. But busy is not the goal. You don’t HAVE to overcommit to express to the Lord how grateful you are for your community and Him coming to this earth. This may be a good season to double down on your sabbath rest, as so much of the holidays equal hustle. Remember, your time with Jesus is for you and for Him. I am extra and I do extra, but not at the expense of my time with Jesus, and my ability to love my household well!
As we get together with co-workers, family, or strangers at the downtown ice rink, there will be many chances to be offended. Listen, you don’t HAVE to take offense! There are many reasons to be offended these days, but the choice is still yours. People can behave offensively around you, without you taking that offense on. People can say the wrong thing, do the wrong thing, they can be late, they can be rude, but you don’t have to allow offense to settle in and change your heart.
Be blessed this holiday season. Be a blessing to someone else. Allow God to guide how you engage this year. The pressures you may be experiencing this year, they may not be gifts. Remember, this Christmas holiday is about how Jesus came, a surprise, to give us full access to Father God. Take a moment, and talk with Him! Allow His presence to be the biggest gift, source of peace, and ultimate guide during the final days of 2021.
