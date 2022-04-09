You are seen.
Do you sometimes feel lost in the midst of life, alone in crisis, abandoned? In the book of Genesis, chapter 16, we read a beautiful story of a woman, Hagar, who felt all these things and more. Her story is our reminder.
“Now Sarai, Abram’s wife, had borne him no children. But she had an Egyptian slave named Hagar; so she said to Abram, ‘The Lord has kept me from having children. Go, sleep with my slave; perhaps I can build a family through her.’
Abram agreed to what Sarai said. He slept with Hagar, and she conceived.
When she knew she was pregnant, she began to despise her mistress. Then Sarai said to Abram, ‘You are responsible for the wrong I am suffering. I put my slave in your arms, and now that she knows she is pregnant, she despises me. May the Lord judge between you and me.’
‘Your slave is in your hands,’ Abram said. ‘Do with her whatever you think best.’ Then Sarai mistreated Hagar; so she fled from her.
The angel of the Lord found Hagar near a spring in the desert. And he said, ‘Hagar, slave of Sarai, where have you come from, and where are you going?’
‘I’m running away from my mistress Sarai’, she answered.
Then the angel of the Lord told her, ‘Go back to your mistress and submit to her.’ The angel added, ‘I will increase your descendants so much that they will be too numerous to count.’
The angel of the Lord also said to her, ‘You are now pregnant and you will give birth to a son. You shall name him Ishmael for the Lord has heard of your misery. He will be a wild donkey of a man.’
She gave this name to the Lord who spoke to her: ‘You are the God who sees me,’ for she said, ‘I have now seen the One who sees me.’” -Genesis 16:1-13
This story reminds us that God is not blind to the things that go on in our lives - good or bad, big or small. When we feel abused, abandoned, overlooked, forgotten or lonely, He is present! He pours out His love and grace upon us.
Never forget that God sees you! He sees your circumstances and all that you have gone through and will go through. He sees all of your needs. Nothing gets past the divine eye of God. El Roi, the God who sees you, will show up. And you, too, can say, “I have now seen the One who sees me.”