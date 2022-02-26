My senior year of high school, I made sure my grades were high, my club list was long, and my volunteer hours were plentiful. I was singularly focused on moving out of the area to a fancy college. I was so entirely motivated, that when we moved into a new house, I intentionally left most of my belongings in boxes, assuming it would make my impending transition easier. I literally lived out of boxes and a suitcase for weeks. When college plans fell through, and I decided to attend a local school, I realized I needed to unpack my bags. It was time for me to make the place I was already living my own.
In a culture full of FOMO (fear of missing out) and always looking for the next best thing, commitment is not necessarily a requirement for most arrangements or relationships. We struggle to get people to register for free events because without the incentive of money, most people simply want to keep their options open until the day arrives. Then, they can assess all of the elements: mood, energy level, and what else may have randomly presented itself to compete with the original plans. While I, too, fall into this category of lax commitment levels for most events, I feel there might be a seeping of this symptom in areas of life that do need commitment. There may be areas in your life when other options are not an option.
Here are three areas in life that you may need to unpack your bags. When you live unpacked, this means you allow people to have exposure to your baggage. When you live unpacked, it means you plan to return even if you take a small trip away. When you live unpacked, it means you belong.
Area 1- Your relationship with Jesus. When it comes to Jesus, He is everything! I do not always understand. I do not always love His will. I do not live without doubts. But I do live with this bag unpacked. This is not a feeling; this is a decision made and paid for daily. I have gone in and out of seasons of struggle, doubt, frustration and disillusionment. But I know, no matter how I may be pressed that day, I belong to and with Jesus.
Area 2- Your marriage. One of the best bits of advice I received during our pre-marital counseling was to not allow divorce to be an option. Within this relationship, outside of certain extreme circumstances, my bags remain unpacked. I don’t belong anywhere else. This means working out the issues is the only option on the table, no matter how long it may take.
Area 3- Your church. This is probably the most controversial of the three. I am not saying you can never change churches! There are many reasons to leave a church. But the act of staying involved and engaged when things are uncomfortable or challenging is incredibly fruitful. If we live unpacked, ready to leave at the first sign of challenge, we miss the fruit of forgiveness, perseverance, and consistency. We are called to a church body because it will bring up issues that will bring up opportunities for God to mend, heal, reveal Himself, and teach us how to love better.
In this world, there will be troubles, but take heart! Christ has overcome the world! (John 16:33) With this in mind, I can rest. With the ending known, I do not have to fear missing out on a better faith, a better marriage, or a better church.