Have you turned on the TV lately? Or checked out the news apps on your phone? The list of tragedy, conflict, and challenge in our world seem insurmountable. Each day, there’s a new development or something totally new and devastating. The temptation to live overwhelmed is massive. It’s no wonder that there is a rise in anxiety and depression. The bad news is out there for all of us to know in real time.
During this Holy Week, the week bookended by Jesus’ triumphant entry and His resurrection, I want to put my mind on the Good News. If this is not a habit of yours, I encourage you, challenge you, implore you to do as the scriptures tells us, ‘put your mind on things above, not on earthly things.’ (Colossians 3:2) While we see and read and experience these things on earth, our minds do not have to be “put on” those things. On what foundation is your mind resting today? It is not easy. It’s actually a discipline for me, a mental practice throughout the day, to place my mind on good things, on good news, on that heavenly perspective.
Here are some things I am setting my mind on today, some good news worth resting my thoughts.
- While the world seems to be getting darker, God’s presence doesn’t leave or change.
- The Church is not broken by adversity, instead she grows in maturity and resolve to accomplish her mission of glorifying God, building the believers, and reaching the world.
- What a tool we have in the internet and social media to declare good news to more people!
- We do not have to earn our salvation. It is given freely.
- We can be confident of our salvation, not because of our good behavior, but because of our Good Savior. I will make mistakes, but I do not have to doubt the power of grace.
- When you pay attention, listen closely, and keep your eyes focused on Jesus, you become aware of His transformative power operating all around us! The Holy Spirit is on the move, changing lives every day!
- We have incredible access to scripture in our country!
- The pain we experience on this planet is not going to be wasted. God works all things out for His glory and we get to grow.
- The earth is groaning for the return of our King, and I believe what He said - He is coming again. It may or may not be in my lifetime, but I know He will do what He said He will do.
- We get to celebrate Easter, the holiday of our King rising Himself from the grave, conquering death!
Ok, those are 10 bits of Good News that came to the top of my head right now. What’s your 10 for today?
Let’s be a people who can call out the Good News quickly. In the gospel of Luke, we learn of Jesus healing 10 men with leprosy. While they were leaving to go show themselves cleansed to the officials, only one returned to give thanks to the one who healed Him. Jesus even commented about the others who did not say thank you. Let’s be like that one today. There IS good news…God makes sure of that! Let’s celebrate the Good News every day! We celebrate on our own, with each other, and with our Lord!