I love old sayings. I love to say them when they apply to a particular situation. Some of my favorites are:
• There are no atheists in foxholes.
• Actions speak louder than words.
• Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
• Idle hands are the devil’s workshop.
• A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.
• Don’t borrow trouble.
But the one I use the most is . . . “Is this the hill I’m willing to die on?” I ask myself this question whether I am having a conversation with my kids or am part of a controversial discussion. And let’s face it – there are a lot of those happening lately. Basically, it means is this where I am going to take a stand no matter who it hurts or separates me from. It means that I will literally die for this. I can only think of a few things that are that important to me – family, country, God.
As I see public debate and upheaval rearing its ugly head again, I knew that I needed to do some work to remind myself of my identity in Christ. Why, you may ask? Because I am human, with strong beliefs and opinions of my own. If I am not careful, my humanness will leak out and spill all over the place in ‘not so pretty’ ways. I need to make sure that I am, first and foremost, reflecting Jesus in my life.
I prayed. Then, I Googled (my favorite Bible search tool) verses that reminded me of who I truly am and how that identity should determine my thoughts, words and actions. From there, I kept being drawn to several verses in Colossians, chapter 3. I abandoned my search and went to biblegateway.com and looked at several different Bible translations of that chapter in Colossians. It was just what I needed to read and the reminder I needed of who I am. So, since I was leading our church staff devotions the next day, that is what we all spent time doing – reading Colossians 3 and reminding ourselves of who we are and Who we represent in all situations.
The next day, while driving and listening to a Christian radio talk show, a pastor began talking about 1 Peter 4 which teaches about prayer, love and gifts of grace. From years of experience, I know that this is how the Holy Spirit works. He guides me and directs me and gives me just what I need in the moment. It is not in just a single way but in a series of ways that helps me connect the dots and see that He is speaking directly to me. This is something that eluded me for years as a new Christian . . . how a two-way relationship with God happens! To me, this is where Christianity gets very exciting!
1 Peter 4 gave me more reminders of how to think, speak and behave. I was particularly drawn to the humbling verse that states, “Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins.” (verse 4:8 ESV)
There it was! “Cover” one another. Don’t judge or condemn. Instead, forgive and forebear; give grace where and when it is undeserved. Even if you are right. This is how I am to represent The One who doesn’t judge nor condemn me. This is how I am to emulate Jesus, who forgives and is patient with me. This is how I can share in His work of giving grace generously to those who don’t deserve it – just like me.
So, I will remind myself, again and again, that the issues of today are not the hills I am willing to die on because Jesus died on a hill for my shortcomings and sin.
