We recently hit a milestone as a family. My oldest son turned 13. I know what you’re thinking. Buckle up because this is going to be rough! You might be right. I believe God has given me a unique love for teenagers, so I have honestly been waiting and parenting for these days since the beginning! My prayers are different but the goal is still the same: raise healthy adults who love Jesus! I’ll write again on this in two years with an update to let you know how it’s going.
Just before his birthday, we had a challenging parent moment. My husband and I decided to change schools for my son. He has several super great friends attending his current school. Yet, because of factors specific to our family and hopes for our future, we decided not to send him to the same school that these incredible friends were attending. My oldest is pretty easygoing, and yet this decision brought some pushback. Over several tearful conversations, we knew in our hearts it was the right choice, but it was definitely the hard choice. It meant starting over. It meant being the new kid. It meant a more difficult road on several different avenues. But I was able to say to him, ‘This is not going to be easy, but I promise we are doing what we think is best for you.’ I actually didn’t know it was going to be the best. It was a very prayed over and educated guess…but not a guarantee.
This process has revealed more of the Father’s heart for us, His children. We prayed over this choice for months. I knew it would cost us, especially if it ended up causing more pain than we anticipated. I knew the potential wins with a change, and for that, the risk was worth it. My husband and I know “in part” and see “in part,” meaning, we do not know the future or understand every aspect of the school or even our son. But God does! When God moves us into difficult situations (and yes, He does that), He sees and knows every part of our heart and our circumstances.
From Scripture, I know that all good things come from Father God (James 1:17). Sometimes, the good that God does is to allow the difficult things to be the pathway for growth. Out of my own desire for “the good life,” I tend to avoid certain sized challenges. God’s goal for me is not a “good life” rather, it’s a full and surrendered life! In order to reach the abundance of knowing God closely, the result of a difficult season may be the perfect addition to my life. It may be FOR me. It may be FOR you. God does not waste a trial, a struggle, or a tear. He uses every bit of our lives to draw us closer to Him.
What’s your “new school” situation? Have you had to make a difficult job choice? Are you deciding whether to stay local or make a shift? Is parenting giving you a run for your peace and sanity? Have you recently lost a friend or family member? Maybe you’re feeling stuck in your relationships or in deciding what to do with your future? Have you found yourself self-medicating instead of seeking help and wholeness? None of these examples, or the thousands of challenges you may be going through, are impossible for God to use. He can make those things FOR your good. And your good is to know God more!
