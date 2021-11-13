This is for all of you who call yourself Christians. It is time for us to seriously begin to testify.
I don’t mean to testify as in court, although if you’re asked to do so, of course you should. I’m referring to testifying in daily conversations. Testifying to the times when you have seen God work in your life. Don’t panic. I’m not talking about standing on the street or on a stage, preaching to others. I’m talking about sharing with others, when the occasion arises, about times when you knew God was with you.
It might be when you prayed for healing or your finances or a difficult relationship and it all worked out. It might be looking back to times when you made bad choices that should have landed you in big trouble but, somehow, you were spared.
I can personally recall several times in my teens and twenties when I was not walking with God and made horrible choices. I see, now, that He protected me from myself. He kept me safe when I wasn’t in a safe situation. He kept me out of trouble when it was what my behavior deserved.
I remember a time when my husband led my young children in nightly prayers over a weird rash on my legs that was spreading rapidly. The doctors had no idea what it was and the next steps of testing were going to be very unpleasant and uncertain. God healed that mysterious skin disease with only our prayers.
I recall many, many others. Times I’ve prayed and He’s given me what I needed. Not necessarily what I wanted, but what I needed. Those are the things I want to let others know about.
Why is that important?
First, it lets others know that I place my faith in a God who can do all things – in the natural and in the supernatural. Others need that kind of faith, too.
Secondly, it encourages those who may be in a really tough situation. We can share our ‘down in the valley’ moment with them so they can see that we don’t stay there forever. We can help them turn to, and pray to, God who can help when no one and nothing else can. This is so very helpful when someone’s situation seems hopeless and they feel helpless.
Lastly, it reminds me! It reminds me of His faithfulness when the next trauma or crisis rears its ugly head. It reminds me when I’m in a pit of discouragement or a valley of doubt that life is a series of hilltops and valleys and that no matter where I am at the moment, He is with me.
The word testimony in Hebrew is 'Aydooth' which means 'do it again with the same power and authority'. Every time we speak out, or read a testimony, we are saying ‘Lord, do it again with the same power and authority.’
When we testify, it builds us up to weather the storm, to remind ourselves Who God is and what He can do. It brings to our remembrance that God loves us and has helped us out before and He can and will do it again.
The Bible says:
“The LORD’S loving kindnesses indeed never cease, For His compassions never fail. They are new every morning; Great is Your faithfulness.”
—Lamentations 3:22-23
The difficulty is this . . . when you are in the valley, it can be hard to remember the hilltop moments and your testimonies. Sometimes the crisis is so big, we find ourselves paralyzed. That is when it’s so valuable to have them written down. Start now to recall and record the beautiful moments when you saw that God had His hand on your head. When He held your hand in comfort or had your outcome in the palm of His hand.
I encourage you to write down your testimonies – large and small – to read at a future date when you desperately need them. Add to them, encouraging Bible verses that speak to God’s truths, promises, and faithfulness.
Whether is for someone else or for yourself, be ready at all times to testify!
“We must hold on to the hope we have, never hesitating to tell people about it. We can trust God to do what He promised.” – Hebrews 10:23 (ERV)
