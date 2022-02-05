Years ago, I was a mess. I had severe anxiety and depression and had seen several counselors for therapy. I’d purchased at least a dozen self-help books, journaled and done my best to get better. I made some progress, but I was still often debilitated by my emotions.
It wasn’t until one morning when I was watching a Christian TV show that I began to do something that became a breakthrough. The host of the TV show was praying for the audience and said, “There is someone listening to this broadcast who needs to get into the Word of God. You need to put aside everything else you’re trying to do and read your Bible.” I knew that her prayer was for me. I shelved the self-help books and started reading the Bible in earnest for the first time.
I started with the Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke, John), reading a chapter a day and highlighting the scriptures that spoke to me.
During that time, I was led by the Holy Spirit to read Philippians 4:8, “Whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable - if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.” (NIV) In verse 9, Paul continues, “Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me or seen in me — put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.” This was the first scripture I ever memorized. I wrote it on index cards and placed them all over my house and in my purse and inside my bible. After about two weeks I realized that the deep depression and anxiety was gone! I was free! Since that time, I read God's Word daily because it heals me, guides me, teaches me and gives me peace.
How do you study the Bible? My first piece of advice is to change the word “study” to “experience.” How do you experience the Bible? If you’re slogging through a Bible study, the task can become a chore and another item on your ‘to do’ list. Instead, when you spend time in the Word, try to experience it. Take your time. Use resources like the internet and a concordance to help with passages that are confusing. A terrific resource is the free YouVersion Bible app which has several dozen Bible translations. It also has hundreds of reading plans and devotionals, including one titled, “Why Read the Bible?”
Another good way to study the bible is to use the S.O.A.P. method. This is an acronym that stands for Scripture, Observation, Application and Prayer.
S – Scripture. Starting with the scripture you’re studying, write it down in your journal.
O – Observation. Take some time to observe some things about it: Who is the audience? Which words are repeated? Do any of the words or phrases stand out to you?
A – Application. After you’ve made your observations, consider how God wants you to apply the Word to your daily life. What is He saying to you? How can I apply this teaching? Do I need to take action?
P – Prayer. And finally, pray. Pray the verses out loud. Thank God for them and for His Word. Ask God to give you inspiration and revelation. Then ask Him for strength and guidance to carry out any actions that you need to take.
Why should you study and experience God’s Word? Because Jesus said, “And the very words I have spoken to you are spirit and life.” (John 6:63b NLT) Proverbs 4:20-22 says, “My child, pay attention to what I say. Listen carefully to my words. Don’t lose sight of them. Let them penetrate deep into your heart, for they bring life to those who find them, and healing to their whole body.” (NLT) The author of the Book of Hebrews wrote, “For the word of God is alive and powerful. It is sharper than the sharpest two-edged sword. Cutting between soul and spirit, between joint and marrow.” (Hebrews 4:12 NLT) My favorite verse about God’s Word is, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” (Psalm 119:105 KJV)
A few years after I started reading the Bible, I volunteered to minister at one of Billy Graham’s last crusades before he retired. To be a volunteer, I had to attend some special training given by the Billy Graham organization. Our teacher was a man that was as old as Methuselah and just as wise. He asked the class, “If you are thrown in jail right now because of your faith, and everything was taken away from you, how big would your Bible be?” In other words, how much of God’s Word have you memorized and planted deep in your heart?
“Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God.” Colossians 3:16 ESV
“Study this Book of Instruction continually. Meditate on it day and night so you will be sure to obey everything written in it. Only then will you prosper and succeed in all you do.” Joshua 1:8 NLT
