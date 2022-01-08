It’s time to pray.
I am convinced that we are at a crucial time in history; a time when we will look back and notice that this is when our world really changed.
I hope to look back and see that, despite the uncertainty of the times, I was not swayed, I replaced fear with faith, and was emboldened to a greater awareness and witness for Jesus.
2 Chronicles 16:9 says, “For the eyes of the LORD run to and fro throughout the whole earth to show Himself strong on behalf of those whose heart is loyal to Him.”
I want Him to find my heart loyal to Him.
I am inviting and praying for other Christians to join me to pray like we’ve never prayed before - for ourselves, our community and our world. Here are some ideas and areas of prayer to inspire you.
We should pray humbly; in need of grace and for forgiveness in all the ways we’ve wandered. We should ask forgiveness for allowing other things in the world to become more important to us than Him.
We should approach God, our King, in gratitude for His faithfulness, forgiveness, love and mercy.
We should declare confidently that His mighty power acts on behalf of His children and that nothing is impossible for Him; that His amazing power is still at work today.
We should pray prayers of thankfulness for His reminders that He is always with us and that His plans and purposes will prevail no matter how things look.
We should ask Him for the power of His Holy Spirit to fill us afresh. We should ask that His power will cover every broken place and renew our hearts in Him.
Lastly, we should ask for His help to live aware, to choose wisely, to stay close to Him, anchored in His truth. We should ask for His help to be faithful to proclaim His name and to see an awakening in our own lives and in the world around us, as never seen before.
Can you pray prayers that blind eyes would open and that many would come to know Him as Savior and Lord? Can you pray that He would shine His light, pushing back the forces of darkness that surround us? Can we to strive to be light and love in a world so desperately in need of hope?
Let’s pray for comfort and healing in our world. Let’s pray that the enemy’s plans to silence the name of Jesus would be crushed.
Let’s fight for unity of His people that all believers, not individual churches — one Church, would stand together in His power and peace.
Remember, Jesus is everything and people matter!
Wake us up, Lord! Remind us to live aware, to be wise to redeem the time, to listen to Your words, and to be willing to make a difference in the places you’ve called us to be.
