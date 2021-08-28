In the Bible, there is a story of a man named Paul. He was called to be a great man, traveling the world and doing the work of God. Through that, he eternally changed the life of people. He needed different people to be successful in his calling. He gave us a model to help us have a greater chance of success, by understanding those who we want to be in our lives.
People Fill Us
Paul spent years studying and being taught before he ever made his way into the world to speak to others about Jesus. Even as he went, there were always people speaking into his life.
If you want to be successful, you need to continue to be a student and continue to be filled up. In today’s world, with books and documentaries, YouTube and podcasts, or even just conversations, there is no reason to stop learning and be poured into. It’s not always fun being the student, but it is always profitable if we are open to change.
People to Stand By
When Paul began traveling throughout the Mediterranean, he knew help was needed. It was key to have someone who could share the load of work. First, he employed a man named Barnabas. He was a great friend and leader. Later he traveled with Silas, a man of integrity and faith. These friends were not people who always agreed with him. They were men who would encourage, challenge, and stand by him through it all. We need someone to walk through our journey with us, good or bad. Identifying this person can sometimes be tough, but make sure you do not settle; contend for the right person. This person could impact your life or your future. Surround yourself with Godly people.
People to Impart To
Someone is always watching you. Does that sound too weird? It’s true whether it’s your own kids or kids on the street, they are watching. Even your friends or people older than you, are watching. They want to judge you and I don’t blame them. We watch people to see what they have to offer. Paul knew this, so he leaned into it. Paul was always thinking about the legacy of what he was doing. He was always trying to invest in someone else. Maybe he was just trying to give back. That’s noble but that’s not enough. We don’t just do things because we owe something. He knew that this world needed more than himself. Paul found a young man named Timothy and helped coach and mentor him into a person that could contribute in all the ways the world would need. Paul did tell Timothy what was needed, but maybe even more than that, he showed him how to live as a man of integrity.
In this world we need to make sure there are people to fill us with inspiration and knowledge to keep us moving. We need someone to stand by us, and work with us to accomplish our goal. Finally, we need to always be aware that we are pouring into others. Whether intentionally or not, you are always imparting something to others.
