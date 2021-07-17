What a crazy thing change is. You either love it or you hate it, but it is inevitable. A simple look on recent history shows how times marches on and change occurs. From generation to generation, the differences are physically evident and personally felt. Think back to your parents’ generation and the things that occurred during their lifetimes. Think back to your grandparents’ generation and how drastic their lifestyles were compared to ours.
Someone once said, “Change is inevitable. Growth is optional.” All of us have certainly experienced our fair share of change recently. How did you fare? Did you adapt well or fight it, kicking and screaming? Did you grow? I think it’s extremely important to regularly look back and gauge how we withstood our circumstances.
When I reflect on my earlier years of life, I’m embarrassed at how immaturely I behaved. When I see these same behaviors exhibited in others around me, am I sensitive and considerate of their phase of life or critical and judgmental? As a more mature woman, I would rather forget the stupid things I did back then. Yet, how can I not consider them as I view others?
There is a transformation that takes place when you are trying to please God. It is a matter of the heart but the result is externally obvious. The Bible calls it the fruit of the Spirit. “…the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” -Galatians 5:22-23 (NIV)
Yikes! Despite my efforts, I am immediately humbled reading this verse, evaluating where I still fall short. I have to remind myself that I am in process and that the work is not something I can do on my own. It is the work of Jesus in me.
You see, He has plans for my life — plans for change.
We can take our confidence in the fact that “the Lord’s plan stands forever; what He intends to do lasts from one generation to the next.” -Psalms 33:11 CEB
God can use us to bring about His plan, if we are willing to exchange our personal desires and ways for His. It’s not because we are worthy to do great things; it is because HE can use the lowliest of things, and people, to bring about great things. He used David, a young shepherd boy, to slay a giant and win the battle. He used a small boy with two fish and five small loaves to feed 5,000. He used a carpenter’s son, born in a barn, to save the world!
What an honor to be a ‘change agent’ for God. A change agent is a person who helps transform things by inspiring and influencing others. To do so for God’s Kingdom is humbling and exciting!
God doesn’t need us but He can use those who are willing. He uses lowly people, like me, to work through our weakness. It is never too late to discover your purpose. Moses was 80 when he began; Noah was much, much older.
If you hear God’s Holy Spirit prompting you to change or to be a part of what He is doing on this earth, don’t miss it or shy from it. He can find someone else; it will only be your loss. But if you are willing to change, to grow through our mistakes, and to respond to His loving call, that’s where the excitement begins! All of us have something God can use to bring about His change.
